Salem firefighters battling 3-alarm fire

Salem firefighters were battling a three-alarm housefire on Hancock Street Monday evening, officials said.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and not approach the scene, the City of Salem said on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m.
“We have a major fire in South Salem,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted at 4:41 p.m. “Please avoid this area for the time being to enable public safety and firefighter personnel to respond and address this situation.”
Surrounding fire departments were on scene assisting with battling the fire, Driscoll tweeted. Salem fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
No further information was immediately available.
Salem and surrounding Fire Department personnel are on scene at Hancock/Geneva Streets battling a serious house fire. Please avoid the South Salem Canal St Corridor to enable first responders crews to tend to this emergency circumstance. Multiple city fire apparatus are on site. pic.twitter.com/4gNuDpR41I— Kim Driscoll (@MayorDriscoll) May 9, 2022
