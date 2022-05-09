fb-pixel Skip to main content

Salem firefighters battling 3-alarm fire

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2022, 19 minutes ago
Salem firefighters were battling a three-alarm housefire on Hancock Street Monday evening, officials said.Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area and not approach the scene, the City of Salem said on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m.

“We have a major fire in South Salem,” Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted at 4:41 p.m. “Please avoid this area for the time being to enable public safety and firefighter personnel to respond and address this situation.”

Surrounding fire departments were on scene assisting with battling the fire, Driscoll tweeted. Salem fire officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

