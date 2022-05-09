Songs in the key of life

Hamilton, and the neighboring community of Wenham, are classic, sleepy, bucolic New England towns, which share a regional high school and are rarely in the news. That changed last week when it emerged that last month’s Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School junior prom was abruptly halted after one or more students yelled a racial slur on the dance floor while singing along with a song.

Turns out watching a bunch of rich guys play croquet on horseback was not my cup of tea, so I never went back and only passed through Hamilton on occasional scenic rides to grab some fried clams at Woodman’s in Essex.

The only appreciable time I ever spent in Hamilton was to watch, of all things, a polo match.

In a letter to parents, school Superintendent Eric Tracy said, “While the music was playing and students were dancing, one or more students yelled the N-word. This racial slur was heard by a number of our students and was very upsetting to them.”

The school’s principal, Bryan Menegoni, decided to end the prom right then and there, and tell the kids exactly why he was doing so. It was a teachable moment, and good for Menegoni for seizing that moment to explain just how hateful that word is and why it has no place being shouted in public, whatever the context.

School officials have continued to use what happened as a teachable moment, holding a meeting of students, teachers, and administrators to talk about what Tracy called “learning and understanding issues of racism and working together with their affected peers to understand the impact of language.”

The teaching goes both ways, though.

The song in question is “Caroline” by the rapper Aminé. The lyrics include the N-word four times. Which is five times fewer than the F-word.

The context of the N-word in the song appears to be one Black guy referring to another Black guy, in a familial rather than antagonistic way. It becomes a problem when white kids conclude that it’s OK to use the N-word because it’s in a song sung by a Black guy.

Less open to interpretation is the way the song refers to women as sex objects.

The lyrics are sexually explicit, and some critics have dubbed the song misogynistic, because of its demeaning references to women.

One refrain goes, “If ya want safe sex, baby use the knee pads.”

Charming.

In a video explaining the lyrics, Aminé said, “My mom might be watching this, right, so I don’t really want to get that explicit with it.”

His discretion is admirable. But if the artist himself acknowledges he wouldn’t want to have to explain the lyrics to his own mom, why the heck is the song being played at a junior prom?

School officials say the version of the song played at the prom was “radio appropriate,” meaning the words deemed offensive, and overtly sexual references, were edited out.

But since when do most kids listen to the radio? Every kid I know streams music, and they don’t listen to sanitized versions that their parents would approve of. Because, um, they’re kids. What’s the point of being a kid if you can’t get a rise out of adults by saying outrageous stuff sometimes?

In his letter to parents, Tracy pushed back against the idea that school administrators shared any responsibility for the ensuing controversy.

“Unfortunately,” he wrote, “there is some considerable deflection happening on social media. Some people are pointing at the DJ and administration for playing/approving the song in question. All music played at the prom was radio appropriate as it is a standard of the DJ before being hired.”

White people who claim it’s OK for them to use the N-word because Black rappers do really need to get a clue.

But so do school administrators who think they can offer a sanitized version of a popular song at a prom and not expect some kids to know and sing the original, vulgar, offensive words.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.