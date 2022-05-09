‘We are caught in an inflationary vise.’ At BU, tuition surges past $61,000 in largest hike in 14 years

He didn’t provide the new annual tuition tab in his note, but elsewhere on the BU site it says tuition for the 2022-2023 academic year will come to $61,050, with total estimated billed expenses including room and board bringing the annual cost to $79,760.

Brown announced the hefty tuition hike in a Friday letter to faculty and staff posted to BU’s website.

Boston University will raise undergraduate tuition by 4.25 percent in the fall to $61,050, marking the highest tuition hike at the school in the past 14 years, according to the university’s president, Robert A. Brown.

“By far, my greatest immediate concern is the impact of inflation on faculty and staff, our students, and the University,” Brown wrote in his Friday letter. “We have increased undergraduate tuition 4.25% for the coming academic year, our largest increase in 14 years, following an increase of only 3.0% last year.”

He added that the tuition spike does not keep pace with the national rate of inflation and can’t “fully offset” increased operating costs at the university.

“I also am mindful that our students and their families are affected by our increases and by inflation,” Brown wrote. “We are caught in an inflationary vise between the institutional pressures and the impact on our students and their families.”

Brown also cited what he said were “many reasons” for optimism about BU’s future.

“We all have seen the campus tours for prospective applicants led by our enthusiastic Admissions Ambassadors,” he wrote. “The striking angularities and distinctive façade of the Center for Computing & Data Sciences are now visible. This amazing facility is emblematic of our commitment to lead in research across all our disciplines. And our newly promoted faculty members inspire us with their commitment to leadership in research and to educating our students.”

The president said BU’s on target to enroll a freshman class larger than an expected number of 3,100.

“Increased undergraduate financial aid is helping make a Boston University education accessible to a more diverse student population,” Brown wrote.

His announcement comes a month after the University of Massachusetts Board of Trustees voted to increase in-state, undergraduate tuition by 2.5 percent for the 2022-2023 academic year, which would add $395 to the bill of a student at the flagship Amherst campus, and slightly less at the Boston, Dartmouth, and Lowell campuses.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

