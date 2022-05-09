Police: 6 shot, 3 fatally at a greater Atlanta condo complex

ATLANTA (AP) — A shooting at a greater Atlanta condominium complex has left three people dead and three others wounded, police said, adding no arrests were immediately made.

Police in Dekalb County said the six people were shot Sunday night at the complex near Clarkston, a community in a suburb east of Atlanta.

Lt. Shane Smith, a county police spokesman, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that people calling 911 reported shots fired shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday at the Brandon Hill condominium complex and that arriving officers found five people had been shot, three fatally.