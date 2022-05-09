The rift between AOC and Eric Adams: When Democratic stars collide

And although Adams received a warm reception from his fellow Democrats, there was a notable exception: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the party’s outspoken progressive star, was uncharacteristically quiet. Days earlier, Adams warned guests at a fund-raiser about the dangers of democratic socialists, who happen to count the second-term congresswoman as their most famous member.

Adams had already made waves on the national scene, declaring himself “the face of the new Democratic Party” and warning party leaders of future election losses if they didn’t follow his political playbook.

NEW YORK — In July, shortly after his win in New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor, Eric Adams traveled to Washington, D.C., for a customary visit with members of the state’s congressional delegation.

Representative Nydia Velázquez, a congressional mentor of Ocasio-Cortez’s, sought to clear the air, pleading with Adams to treat “everyone with respect.”

Yet since then, the friction has continued between Adams and Ocasio-Cortez, two ascendant political stars and unusually gifted communicators representing sharply divergent wings of the fractured Democratic Party: Adams as an avatar of “pragmatic” moderatism, as he has described his policies, and Ocasio-Cortez as an ardent left-wing warrior.

“They are fundamentally arguing from the two sides of the Democratic Party,” said Jefrey Pollock, a veteran Democratic strategist, adding, “And therefore, they are bound to be in conflict.”

Despite their prominence and proximity, Ocasio-Cortez and Adams have had no public events together and have not spoken one-on-one since the July meeting, according to representatives from both camps.

And when they do speak of each other, it is usually to trade barbs and brickbats on issues weighty, and less so. In September, for example, Adams questioned Ocasio-Cortez’s provocative “Tax the Rich” dress at last fall’s Met Gala. (Adams mimicked the move last week, with a tuxedo emblazoned with the message “End Gun Violence.”)

In early January, shortly after Adams’s inauguration, Ocasio-Cortez scolded him on Twitter for referring to some workers as “low-skill.” Adams shot back that the congresswoman and her followers were acting like the “word police.”

“I know they’re perfect, and there’s not much I can do about that,” he said. “I can only aspire one day to be as perfect as they are.”

The unease between Adams and Ocasio-Cortez is not as pronounced or as damaging as past feuds in New York politics, such as the prolonged, internecine battle between former mayor Bill de Blasio and former governor Andrew Cuomo.

Nor is the lack of relationship completely surprising, considering the disparate demands of each official: a congresswoman focused on pushing a progressive-left platform to a more centrist Democrat-led House, and a mayor as a buck-stops-here executive.

Still, the seeming enmity is troubling for some Democrats who believe that the appearance of party unity is crucial to staving off serious electoral losses in this year’s midterms and beyond.

The friction between Adams and Ocasio-Cortez, who both declined to be interviewed, belies a bevy of personal similarities: Both are ambitious Democrats, people of color raised in the New York City area by families with working-class roots, their bootstrap backgrounds deeply informing their politics and personal style.

Ocasio-Cortez famously worked as a bartender; Adams recounts being a childhood member of a gang and a victim of police brutality.

Political observers say the schism between the two seems to be underlaid by a complicated mix of personal disdain and policy differences. But there is also a dash of political calculation: an almost symbiotic relationship, with each finding a useful foil in their own backyard, someone on whom to focus their fire and to use to polish their own brand.

Adams and Ocasio-Cortez are essentially playing to different crowds, said Peter Ragone, a former aide to de Blasio.

“The truth is, Adams won without them,” Ragone said of the college-educated liberals who adore Ocasio-Cortez. “And if he’s going to expand his base beyond working-class African American and Latino, it’s not going to be progressives.”

The discord between the two surfaced in June, when Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Maya Wiley in the Democratic mayoral primary, arguing she was best positioned to lead “a city for and by working people.”

Adams fired back, accusing Ocasio-Cortez and Wiley of wanting to “shrink the police force at a time when Black and brown babies are being shot in our streets,” and while hate crimes were increasing.

Adams, who at 61 is nearly twice the congresswoman’s age, is a product of a classic New York City political upbringing. Fashioned in the trenches of Brooklyn machine politics, he likes to communicate via street corner interviews and tabloid headlines, something he has managed to regularly generate with a series of nights on the town, trumpeting his swagger as a selling point.

At 32, Ocasio-Cortez is an online juggernaut, with millions of Twitter followers, legions of devoted fans and a robust fund-raising operation. Dan Sena, a Democratic consultant in Washington, said Ocasio-Cortez also possessed an uncanny political skill for defining her positions — and her opponent.

The squabbles between Adams and Ocasio-Cortez and others on the left may hint at larger issues for Democrats.

Susan Kang, a political-science professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a democratic socialist, said the infighting represented an “unresolved dilemma” for Democrats, who have lost the specter of former president Donald Trump as a unifying force for their sometimes unwieldy electoral coalition.

“It’s really a very different time than 2018,” she said, noting that left-wing candidates — and their grassroots energy — were welcomed by party leaders in that election cycle, when Ocasio-Cortez burst onto the national stage with her primary upset over Representative Joseph Crowley.

“They were like, ‘Oh, look, the young people, they’re doing something cute,’” Kang added. “Now, it’s seen as a real existential threat.”