Susan Rice, a White House adviser, tests positive for the coronavirus

Susan Rice, the White House domestic policy adviser, has become the latest member of the Biden administration to report testing positive for the coronavirus, announcing Monday on Twitter that she had received the result that morning.

“I’m feeling fine and grateful to be vaccinated and double boosted,” Rice wrote. She added that she had last seen President Joe Biden in person Wednesday while wearing a mask and that, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, he was “not considered a close contact.”

People are considered close contacts when they have been less than 6 feet away from an infected person for at least 15 minutes over a 24-hour period, the CDC guidance says.