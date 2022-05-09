In looming Roe decision, will of the people will take a hit

To me, it’s not just the coercive implications of Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade for women’s decisions about their bodies and the threat of that opinion on established rights to contraception, same-sex marriage, and gender choice. It is not just the reactionary positions of a majority of the Supreme Court on related issues, such as unrestricted carry, immigrant rights, climate change policy, racial discrimination, and campaign finance. It is not just the court’s permission for red states to undermine democracy through a variety of antidemocratic election maneuvers.

No, the underlying questions are more fundamental: How can a society that tolerates duplicity and hypocrisy at the highest levels of public office survive? Where does the promotion, and even admiration, of leaders lacking basic integrity, decency, and respect for democracy lead, other than to authoritarianism? How can our society persevere without a modicum of human compassion, fair play, and respect for human rights?