Macron is the right person for this moment in history

Your cogent editorial (“France, and the world, dodge a bullet”) and Scot Lehigh’s brilliant column (“French lessons for American democracy”) in the April 27 Opinion section struck a potent chord in the heart and soul of this longtime French professor, now retired.

Emmanuel Macron’s substantive reelection victory in France’s presidential election, for another five years, was not at all a surprise to me. Macron’s raison d’etre is unequivocally for “la belle et douce” (the beautiful and sweet) France, and for this reason, I feel he will leave an indelible imprint on the first half of this century. After all, his appeal is a steadfast conviction of duty and responsibility.