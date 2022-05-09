Macron is the right person for this moment in history

Your cogent editorial (“France, and the world, dodge a bullet”) and Scot Lehigh’s brilliant column (“French lessons for American democracy”) in the April 27 Opinion section struck a potent chord in the heart and soul of this longtime French professor, now retired.
Emmanuel Macron’s substantive reelection victory in France’s presidential election, for another five years, was not at all a surprise to me. Macron’s raison d’etre is unequivocally for “la belle et douce” (the beautiful and sweet) France, and for this reason, I feel he will leave an indelible imprint on the first half of this century. After all, his appeal is a steadfast conviction of duty and responsibility.
The quality of greatness must involve extraordinary talent of some kind and not merely the compounded luck of being born and being present at the right time and at the right moment. Under Macron’s hegemony, France, though somewhat divided by Marine Le Pen’s presence, will once again become the great — and respected — power that it was.
Mel Yoken
New Bedford