Still waiting for answers, and justice, in Juston Root case

Re “Probe into shooting of Root hits snag due to conflict of interest” (Metro, May 3): While the police may want us to conclude that it was “suicide by cop,” what we do know about the fatal shooting of Juston Root in 2020 is that it was a disgustingly brutal killing by cops, six of them firing 31 rounds at a man who was already down, according to the family’s wrongful death suit.

The wheels of exoneration sped as though greased — Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey’s report took only about 30 days to justify this massacre — but the gears of justice grind ever so slowly. Two years later, and the Suffolk district attorney’s report is “90 percent finished,” and “conflict of interest” walks through the door? What about expedited release beforehand? What about recusal? Guess not.