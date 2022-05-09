BC High bounces back on Cole Bohane’s three-run homer at Catholic Memorial

Coming off a two-loss week and facing a Catholic Memorial squad that had won 10-0 in their first matchup on April 13, the BC High baseball team was determined to rebound on Monday.
So even when No. 6 Catholic Memorial battled back from a pair of deficits, the eighth-ranked Eagles continued answering, with the final blow coming off the bat of Cole Bohane, who launched a three-run homer in the top of the eighth for a 9-6 Catholic Conference win on the road.
“We had something to prove and we had to do it on their turf,” said first-year BC High coach Steve Healy, whose team improved to 11-4 (5-2 CC). “I love these guys. They get off the mat every time.”
Niko Brini, who sent a two-run blast over the fence early in the game and made a key catch at the warning track in right-center, led off the eighth with a walk, then stole second. Ronan Donohue, who ripped a two-run double in the Eagles’ four-run rally in the fourth, was intentionally walked to bring up Bohane, a sophomore from Hingham who leads BC High in home runs and RBIs this season.
“He’s a stud,” Healy said. “He’s really good and he came through in the clutch.”
Donohue pitched the final four innings in relief, allowing one run on four walks and no hits while striking out seven. The junior had been sidelined by a sore shoulder since the first week of the season and his four innings matched a season high.
“He was really sharp,” Healy said. “He was pumping his fastball and mixing in his curveball. He throws very hard.
Catholic Memorial, which got a three-run homer from Nick DiRito and a two-run double from Gabe Malaret, suffered its first league loss of the season as it fell to 8-4 (6-1 CC).
