BC High bounces back on Cole Bohane’s three-run homer at Catholic Memorial

Coming off a two-loss week and facing a Catholic Memorial squad that had won 10-0 in their first matchup on April 13, the BC High baseball team was determined to rebound on Monday.

So even when No. 6 Catholic Memorial battled back from a pair of deficits, the eighth-ranked Eagles continued answering, with the final blow coming off the bat of Cole Bohane, who launched a three-run homer in the top of the eighth for a 9-6 Catholic Conference win on the road.

“We had something to prove and we had to do it on their turf,” said first-year BC High coach Steve Healy, whose team improved to 11-4 (5-2 CC). “I love these guys. They get off the mat every time.”