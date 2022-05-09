Boston University men’s lacrosse clinches first Patriot League title

For the first time in program history, the Boston University men’s lacrosse team is heading to the NCAA Tournament.

The top-seeded Terriers, in the program’s ninth year, outlasted Army West Point, 14-10, on Sunday at Nickerson Field in the championship game to clinch their first Patriot League title. A thrilling 13-12 win over Lehigh in the semifinals on Friday made it possible.

The roster features many local players: Jett Dziama (Natick, Noble and Greenough), Anthony Forziati (Wakefield), Jack Collins (Marblehead, Avon Old Farms), Zach Travaglini (Winchester, Belmont Hill), Stephen Gaskill III (Chelsea, Noble and Greenough), Jason Child (Needham), Alex Gainey (Westwood, St. Sebastian’s, Johns Hopkins), Trey Brown (Hopkinton, Belmont Hill), Harry Friedman (Newton, Middlesex), Patrick Morrison (Franklin), and Brian Garrity (Norwell).