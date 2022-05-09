Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman will start Game 5, his third straight against Hurricanes

He’ll be in net for the third straight game Tuesday for Game 5 in Raleigh, as Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy rides the hot hand.

At the heart of those two wins was rookie goaltender Jeremy Swayman , who stopped 25 shots in Game 3 and 24 in Game 4.

With back-to-back wins at home, the Bruins were able to claw back into their first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes and even the series at two games apiece.

Swayman’s imperturbability has been one of his strongest assets during his first full NHL season. No moment has been too big — from starting the regular-season opener to going down to AHL Providence when Bruins mainstay Tuukka Rask attempted a comeback midseason, to splitting duties with veteran Linus Ullmark once Swayman returned in January.

But this will be just the second time the 23-year-old has made three straight starts. The other was in April.

Cassidy said he was confident Swayman could handle it.

“I’m not that worried about three games,” Cassidy said. “I’d be worried more if it was seven in a row, something like that. There’s a little bit of that momentum that you just carried, gives us some energy in this time of the year that might not have in the January, February times of year.

“So right now he does not look like he’s fatigued in there. He’s certainly had to work but not to the point where it should affect his overall play.”

The Bruins expected a long series against the Hurricanes. Part of the plan was to monitor both Swayman and Ullmark — both playing in the postseason for the first time — as series played out.

Goaltending coach Bob Essensa will have the closest eye on Swayman to make sure the workload doesn’t wear on him.

“We just have to make sure we have our pulse on what’s going on,” Cassidy said. “Goalie Bob, I think he’ll be able to tell technique-wise before all of us. ‘OK, he’s not recovering as quickly, not getting back to his feet as quickly, his push-offs aren’t as strong.’ And then he’ll let me know and we’ll have to make a decision. But right now I think he’s fine.”

McAvoy out, but Lindholm up in the air

Hampus Lindholm skated with the team at Monday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, but his availability for Game 5 on Tuesday in Raleigh won’t be determined until game time.

Lindholm suffered an upper-body injury in Game 2 after a brutal hit from Andrei Svechnikov. He has missed the past two games.

“I’ll get an update on him from the medical team,” Cassidy said. “So I’m not going to rule him out, but I’m not putting him in either right now. I have to hear from the doctors that he’s cleared. I don’t need to see anything. If he’s cleared, he’s in. If he’s not, we’ll list him as probable for the next game. But the fact that he’s out there skating is always a positive.”

Charlie McAvoy remains in COVID protocol after testing positive Sunday morning. As of Jan. 31, the NHL required players who entered protocol to self-isolate for five days.

“Doctors will let me know when he’s out of protocol,” Cassidy said. “I’m not sure how he gets out of protocol. I just know they’ll let me know when he’s out. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s feeling better. So that’s a positive. When he’s available again ... I don’t have an answer today for that.”

Marchand keeping cool

Brad Marchand downplayed any brewing tension with Carolina’s Tony DeAngelo, and Cassidy didn’t seem too worried about it either.

Marchand was suspended twice during the regular season and has been fined $5,000 during this first-round series for slashing goalie Antti Raanta in Game 2, but Cassidy said he doesn’t think Marchand is getting close to dangerous territory.

“I think he’s been fine with it,” Cassidy said. “I didn’t see him lose his composure [Sunday] at all. Usually, when that starts to get closer, that’s when we will tell him.”

DeAngelo, on the other hand, seemed to spiral after getting into a verbal exchange with Marchand at the end of the first period. He went to the penalty box for cross-checking Curtis Lazar and threw his stick to try to keep Marchand from scoring an empty-net goal with 35 seconds left in the Bruins’ 5-2 win.

Cassidy said sometimes Marchand senses when an opponent doesn’t have control of his emotions.

“He’s also been through it a few times,” Cassidy said. “So he’s maybe taken advantage of a situation [where] he knows how a certain guy can feel on the opposition. Maybe that’s a little bit of it.”

Marchand has a 3-6—9 line through the first four games of the series.

“This time of year, he plays a lot of confidence, especially when things are going well,” Cassidy said.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.