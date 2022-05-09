Live updates: Celtics’ Robert Williams out for Game 4 vs. Bucks

The Celtics will be without Robert Williams, who is battling left knee soreness. Williams missed about a month while rehabbing from a torn meniscus suffered in late March.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. You can watch on TNT and listen on 98.5.

The Celtics enter Monday night down 2-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal series at Fiserv Forum. Can they tie it up in Game 4 before heading back to Boston?

Milwaukee is still without All-Star Khris Middleton, who hasn’t played since mid-April due to injury.

We’ll be offering live updates and analysis leading up to and throughout the game. Follow along below.

Click here to refresh

Why Robert Williams is sitting out Game 4 — 6:15 p.m.

In his pregame availability, Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams’s soreness was to be expected, Gary Washburn reports.

Williams tried to workout prior to tipoff but couldn’t move like the team wanted.

“I mean, it’s not unexpected to have this after a surgery, but it’s been soreness at times and just a little more irritated today than usual,” Udoka said. “So they took a look at it, tried to warm him up. But in between other games, he’s had some natural soreness and just was a little worse today.”

Robert Williams is out — 6:07 p.m.

The Celtics just announced that Robert Williams will not be available for Game 4.

Williams is dealing with soreness in his left knee — the same knee in which he tore his meniscus in late March.

Grant Williams is expected to start in Robert Williams’s place. It will be his first playoff start.

Don’t worry too much about that Game 3 loss. The Celtics showed they can take this series. — 6:00 p.m.

Grant Williams scored nine points in Game 3. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

By Christopher L. Gasper

There is always eternal sunshine of the Celtics mind when it comes to discussing and assessing the team, more so than any other local sports outfit. I’m here to tell you this time it’s warranted.

The Celtics’ 103-101 road loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals represents a Rorschach test. What do you see? A team that went down 2-1 in a series it has never led after laying an egg at Fiserv Forum and let Giannis Antetokounmpo get loose for 42 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists? Or do you see that a team that literally lost by a fingertip and a fraction of a second on a night its best player belonged on the side of a milk carton and it registered its worst quarter of the playoffs?

Look to the latter and a truth about this series revealed as clearly as the fact that Al Horford’s game-tying tip was stuck to his hand when the horn sounded. There is only one team that can win this series. It’s Boston. Milwaukee can’t win it. The Celtics can only lose it.

Read the rest of the column here.

