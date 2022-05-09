Celtics center Robert Williams will miss Monday night’s Game 4 against Bucks with knee soreness

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said Williams experienced soreness during warm-ups Monday and was ruled out soon after. But he said that the fourth-year big man likely would be able to return for Game 5 in Boston on Wednesday and that it is primarily an issue of pain tolerance. He does not expect Williams to require further tests.

Williams tore the meniscus in his left knee on March 27 and underwent surgery three days later. He was initially expected to miss 4-6 weeks following the procedure but he returned in 3 1/2, coming back for Game 3 of Boston’s first-round series against the Nets.

MILWAUKEE — Celtics center Robert Williams missed Game 4 of the conference semifinals against the Bucks on Monday because of left knee soreness.

“It’s not unexpected to have this after a surgery, but it’s been soreness at times and just a little more irritated today than usual,” Udoka said. “So they took a look at it, tried to warm him up. But in between other games, he’s had some natural soreness and just was a little worse today.”

Williams shook off some rust in two games against Brooklyn but had begun to round into form during against Milwaukee. Over the first three games he averaged 8.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks.

Grant Williams started at center on Monday, and Daniel Theis was expected to play a larger role off the bench. Theis started all nine games Williams missed following knee surgery and erupted for 22 points in Boston’s April 7 loss to the Bucks.

“He held it down while [Williams] was out and specifically can go back to the Milwaukee game, one of the last games of the year, he played extremely well here,” Udoka said. “So he’s a guy that we — I wouldn’t say insurance policy, but a guy we’re very comfortable plugging in in situations. He’s obviously different than Rob but shouldn’t miss a beat with some of the things he does on both ends.”

