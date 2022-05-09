Celtics’ Ime Udoka finishes fourth in voting for NBA Coach of the Year

Udoka received one first-place vote, five second-place votes, and 26 third-place votes, giving him 46 total points from the 100-member media panel. He finished behind Suns coach Monty Williams (458 points), Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins (270), and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra (72).

Celtics first-year coach Ime Udoka finished fourth in the NBA’s Coach of the Year voting, the league announced Monday.

It’s a notable achievement for Udoka, whose Celtics were toiling below .500 in January before they vaulted to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a stunning turnaround. This is Udoka’s first year as a head coach at any level.

