fb-pixel Skip to main content
celtics

Celtics’ Ime Udoka finishes fourth in voting for NBA Coach of the Year

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated May 9, 2022, 50 minutes ago
Ime Udoka guided the Celtics to a late-season surge up the Eastern Conference standings.Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Celtics first-year coach Ime Udoka finished fourth in the NBA’s Coach of the Year voting, the league announced Monday.

Udoka received one first-place vote, five second-place votes, and 26 third-place votes, giving him 46 total points from the 100-member media panel. He finished behind Suns coach Monty Williams (458 points), Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins (270), and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra (72).

It’s a notable achievement for Udoka, whose Celtics were toiling below .500 in January before they vaulted to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs with a stunning turnaround. This is Udoka’s first year as a head coach at any level.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video