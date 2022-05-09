EMass boys’ volleyball: Needham’s Raymond Weng headlines Players of the Week

Ryan McShan, Central Catholic — The senior’s 21 kills and two blocks powered the Raiders in a five-set Merrimack Valley Conference victory against Chelmsford.

Jaidin Russell and John Kim, Newton South — A senior headed to UCLA, Russell amassed 24 kills for the Lions in a critical 3-2 nonleague win against Natick on Saturday. Kim, also a senior, was close behind with 21 kills.

Aarush Singh, Westford — The senior setter dished out 40 assists to propel the Ghosts to a 3-2 victory against Newton South.