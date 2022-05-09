fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ volleyball: Needham’s Raymond Weng headlines Players of the Week

By Ethan Fuller Globe Correspondent,Updated May 9, 2022, 8 minutes ago

Ryan McShan, Central Catholic The senior’s 21 kills and two blocks powered the Raiders in a five-set Merrimack Valley Conference victory against Chelmsford.

Jaidin Russell and John Kim, Newton South A senior headed to UCLA, Russell amassed 24 kills for the Lions in a critical 3-2 nonleague win against Natick on Saturday. Kim, also a senior, was close behind with 21 kills.

Aarush Singh, Westford The senior setter dished out 40 assists to propel the Ghosts to a 3-2 victory against Newton South.

Logan Sras, Greater Lowell — Behind the senior co-captain’s 16 kills, the Gryphons knocked off Commonwealth rival Lowell Catholic in a 3-0 win.

Raymond Weng, Needham — With 30 assists, 4 kills and 3 digs, the junior setter helped the Rockets sweep Westfield in a battle of unbeatens on Saturday.

