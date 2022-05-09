Giana LaCedra stays in the zone, No. 16 Lowell softball topples No. 11 Tewksbury

The senior righthander struck out 16 and allowed only the lone hit and a walk in a complete game shutout Monday, lifting the 16th-ranked Red Raiders to a 3-0 Merrimack Valley Conference softball win over No. 11 Tewksbury.

The signal was miscommunicated and the senior threw a fastball instead of a riseball, resulting in a bloop single to right field. Other than that, LaCedra was unflappable.

The UMass Lowell commit consistently puts up video-game like stats. LaCedra’s screwball, riseball, and changeup proved difficult to hit for the Redmen (11-2).

“The last two weeks, she’s really stepped it up,” Lowell coach Bo Durso said. “She’s not walking people, she’s hitting her spots, and it’s tough to read her riseball. She’s unbelievable.”

A three-time Gatorade Player of the Year, LaCedra has found her groove, amassing five wins in the last six contests for the Red Raiders (9-4).

“Not only does she throw hard, but she throws with movement,” Durso said. “It’s so fun to call the game because she can execute everything so well.”

Kay Laliberty and Abby Grenier each finished 2 for 4, with LaLiberty scoring a run and Grenier crossing the plate twice. Grenier was plated in the top of the first by a ground ball off the bat of Ashley Anderson, who added a two-run single in the seventh inning, adding insurance runs for LaCedra.

Abington 17, Carver 2 — Calli Pineau notched three RBIs and three runs scored, and Maddie Perry finished with four RBIs, pacing the No. 18 Green Wave (9-1) to a South Shore League win.

Attleboro 18, Franklin 8 — Lindsey Perry went 3 for 6 and scored three times, pacing the Bombardiers (10-4) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Bishop Feehan 18, Archbishop Williams 3 — McKenzie Faherty and Haley Petrucci each homered, powering the No. 3 Shamrocks (11-1) to a Catholic Central League victory.

Central Catholic 6, Burlington 3 — Freshman Isabella Boyer had two hits and an RBI, pacing the Raiders (6-4) to a nonleague win over No. 1 Burlington (13-1).

Foxborough 5, Stoughton 3 — Freshman Emma Callahan struck out six and scattered three hits for the Warriors (6-6) in the Hockomock win. Sophomore Angelina Rifai (1 for 2) drove in a pair of runs and eighth-grader Megan Kelly (1 for 4) came around to score twice.

Greater New Bedford 15, Fairhaven 6 — Kylee Caetano paced the offense, finishing 4 for 4 with a home run, 4 runs and 4 RBIs, leading the No. 9 Bears (15-0) to a South Coast Conference win. Ana Tsonis went 3 for 4 with 3 runs and an RBI.

Hanover 14, Quincy 2 — Freshman catcher Abby Hanna (4 hits, double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs) and shortstop Noey Giardina (4 hits, double, 3 runs, 3 RBIs) combined to power the Hawks (8-3) to a Patriot League win.

Hopkinton 8, Millis 3 — Senior Charlotte Cann led the Hillers (7-5) to a Tri-Valley League victory, pitching a complete game with 13 strikeouts. The Hillers were strong on offense as Caroline DeSimone was 3 for 4 and scored 3 runs, while Julianna Ceddia, Bailey Harrigan and Cami Trendel all had RBIs in the seventh inning.

King Philip 4, Taunton 2 — An RBI single by Ava Lanza scored Ava Kelley, and Lanza later scored on a single by Meg Sherwood as the No. 4 Warriors (13-2) put two across the plate in the top of the 10th to earn a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Lynn Classical 17, Malden 5 — Senior Izzy Saessler (4 for 4, 3 RBIs, 4 runs), junior Manuela Lizardo (3 for 4, 4 RBIs, 3 runs), and sophomore Rachel Dana (3 for 3, 3 RBIs, 2 triples) led the Rams (9-3) in the Greater Boston League victory.

Mansfield 19, Milford 11 — Olivia DeTrolio notched four hits and three RBIs, powering the Hornets (6-7) to a Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division win.

Methuen 24, Lawrence 0 — Sophomore Kiele Coleman was a triple shy of the cycle, going 5 for 5, scoring 5 times and driving in 5 runs for the Rangers (6-4) in the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Senior Kylie Anthony gave up one hit and struck out nine in the five-inning game.

Milton 15, Braintree 11 — Senior Alona Lynch hit a two-run double in the in the 10th inning to lift the Wildcats (6-3) to a Bay State Conference Herget Division win.

Monomoy 16, Nauset 1 — Caroline DiGiovanni (4 for 4, double, home run, 3 RBIs) and AJ Gates (2 for 3, 2 home runs, 2 RBIs) combined to power the Sharks (9-2) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Needham 14, Wellesley 0 — Sophomore Emma Chang mashed three triples and drove in three runs for the Rockets (6-4) in the Bay State Conference victory. Junior Amanda Ferriera struck out five and didn’t allow a hit in the five-inning win.

Newton North 16, Natick 1 — Senior Marion Carter smacked three hits, including a two-run home run, and drove in four RBIs for the Tigers (9-3) in the Bay State Conference showdown.

North Andover 4, Billerica 3 — Jos Gove clubbed a walkoff double, lifting the Scarlet Knights (8-5) to a Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 win. Jenna Roche crushed a home run to center field in the win.

North Attleborough 16, Sharon 0 — Kelly Colleran struck out 18 and recorded a no-hitter, pacing the Red Rocketeers (8-4) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win. Colleran also paced the offense, finishing with three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs.

Norwood 6, Bellingham 4 — Senior Katelyn Flynne struck out nine and went the distance for the Mustangs (5-5) in the Tri-Valley win. Junior Samantha Rose (three stolen bases), senior Grace DeLeo, and sophomore Madison Collins each had three hits.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 13, Brockton 8 — Sophomore Shannon Macleod ripped a two-run triple in the second inning and the Cougars (7-3) never looked back, earning a nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 7, Canton 5 — Maddie Homer (3 for 4, 3 stolen bases, 2 runs) and Lexi Galsband (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) combined to power the offense, leading the Tigers (4-10) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Pembroke 8, North Quincy 1 — Kelly McGee struck out 17, leading the Titans (8-3) to a Patriot League Fisher Division win. Ava Dunphy finished 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI, and Sydney Straub went 2 for 5 with two RBIs.

Pentucket 17, Saugus 1 — Meg Hamel hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and notched six RBIs to pace Pentucket (6-6) to a nonleague win.

Silver Lake 10, Marshfield 0 — Caroline Peterson threw a two-hitter, striking out 16 to earn her 10th win of the season and powering the No. 17 Lakers (12-1) to a Patriot League Keenan Division win. Sam Waters went 4 for 4 to lead the offense.

Waltham 10, Wayland 8 — Julia Caissie (4 for 5, 3 runs), Liv Mandile (2 singles, 2 RBIs), and Alli Hovsepian (2 singles, double, 2 RBIs) combined to pace the Hawks (2-12) to a Dual County League win.

Westford 14, Newton South 2 — Mia Clark went 4 for 4, powering the No. 2 Ghosts (10-2) to a Dual County League Thorpe Division victory.

Whitman-Hanson 9, Duxbury 4 — Senior Annie Cook went 3 for 3 with 2 walksand stole 7 bases for the Panthers (4-8) in the Patriot League win.

Winthrop 22, Excel Academy 2 — Seniors Juliana Guzman (3 for 4), Summer Tallent (4 for 5), and Ava Martello (6 strikeouts, 2 hits allowed) led the Vikings on senior night.

