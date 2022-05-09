Grizzlies guard Ja Morant out for Monday night’s Game 4 with knee injury

SAN FRANCISCO — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is out for Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors with a right knee injury.

Coach Taylor Jenkins made the announcement during his pregame media session Monday night. Just more than an hour before game time, Morant posted on Twitter simply an emoji of a bear.

Jenkins said Morant would still be considered day to day while undergoing further evaluation and treatment. So his status is unclear for Wednesday’s Game 5 back in Memphis. The team has called it soreness in the right knee for Morant, who missed time during the season with the injury.