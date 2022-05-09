It’s not an unlucky 13 as Old Colony’s Will Harrop stakes claim to single-game boys’ lacrosse goal record

This puts Harrop in possession of an unofficial record that, according to LaxRecords.com , had stood for for six years. Cam Peritz (Pope Francis) and Jack Ryan (Mystic Valley) each scored 12 goals in 2016, and Rockland’s Lucas Leander matched that total this season in the April 1 season opener against Middleborough.

During Monday’s 23-4 win over Bishop Connolly, the junior claimed his first record of the year, scoring an unprecedented 13 goals in the matchup.

Old Colony’s Will Harrop is on pace to potentially break the MIAA single-season scoring record.

Old Colony coach Gene Busa was looking through state records earlier in the day and mentioned the single-game scoring record to Harrop. That comment turned into motivation for the attackman.

“I told him the record was 12, and he was like, ‘All right, no problem, I’ll just get 13 today then,’” Busa said. “So we pretty much called it before the game.”

Harrop was on a scoring tear coming into the matchup and is now up to 85 goals on the season for the 11-1 Cougars. Stu Burnham added to Monday’s scoring total with six assists, and Brody Darling dished out five assists of his own. Thanks to the facilitation of his teammates, Harrop was able to insert himself into Massachusetts state history.

“It seemed like everything he shot was finding the back of the net,” Busa said. “He was just moving really well off ball and other guys just, it seemed like the ball just kept finding him no matter where he was.”

With six regular-season games to play, and additional vocational and state playoff matchups ahead, Harrop has the chance to make history. According to LaxRecords.com, the current single-season goal-scoring record holder is Mt. Greylock’s Michael McCormack, who scored 134 times in 2014 — a number that ranks second nationally.

Acton-Boxborough 13, North Andover 6 — Devin German went 20 for 22 at the faceoff X, P.J. Cronin provided four goals and an assist, and Jon Byrne netted three goals for host A-B (10-3).

Franklin 13, King Philip 6 — Jayden Consigli (4 goals, 3 assists) tallied seven points, and Luke Davis (1 assist) added a trio of goals to propel the No. 5 Panthers (10-3) to the Hockomock League win.

Monomoy 16, St. John Paul II 2 — Tommy Pandiscio paced the host with 7 goals and 4 assists, and Jake Burnie added 4 goals and 2 assists for the Sharks (9-2) in the Cape & Islands victory.

Stoneham 14, Somerville 0 — Juniors Brendan Fitzpatrick (5 goals, 1 assist), Marcus Guida (2 goals, 4 assists), and senior James Scally (4 goals) paced the Spartans (5-6) in their nonleague shutout win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Arlington Catholic 18, Bishop Fenwick 14 — Senior captains Julie Tremblay (6 goals), Nicole Mann (6 goals), and Brenna Sullivan (5 goals) propelled the Cougars (10-5) to a Catholic Central League win, earning a qualifying spot in the state tournament.

Austin Prep 16, St. Mary’s 5 — Isabel Hulse (5 goals) and Molly Vana (4 goals) led the Cougars (9-3) to a Catholic Central League win.

Chelmsford 8, Reading 7 — Maggie Loeber’s three goals and assist lifted the Lions (6-6) over the Rockets in a nonleague game. Taija Bell added a goal and assist.

Marblehead 15, Gloucester 1 — Sydney Langton led the Magicians (6-9) with 4 goals and an assist. Ramona Gillett (2 goals, 2 assists), Gigi Lombardi (2 goals), Gretchen Smith (2 goals), Hadley Wales (2 goals, 2 assists), and Lucy Wales (goal, 3 assists) were all multi-point scorers for Marblehead in the Northeastern Conference win.

Oliver Ames 17, North Attleborough 10 — Jess Widdop made 10 saves, while Catie Wilson added 7 goals and 2 assists to lead the Tigers (4-5) to a Hockomock League win. Georgia Costello added 5 goals and 1 assist.

Sandwich 16, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Riley Morrison (6 goals, assist) and Ryann Cobban (4 goals) led the Knights (10-0-1) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Boys’ tennis

Andover 4, Shrewsbury 1 — Junior Andrei Giurgiu won at first singles, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, in the only match that went three sets, as the Golden Warriors (9-1) took the nonleague win.

Quincy 3, Hanover 2 — Dejan Boskovic won the deciding match, 7-5, 6-3 to lead the Presidents (4-7) to a win against the Hawks.

Sturgis West 5, Sandwich 0 — Mike Olson won 6-3, 6-0 at first singles to lead Sturgis West (7-1) to a Cape & Islands win against the Blue Knights.

Girls’ tennis

Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 2 — Senior Lauren Grava and sophomore Maddie Sieve took first doubles 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (8-6 tiebreaker) to decide the Cape Ann match in favor of the Pioneers (9-1).

Boys’ volleyball

Andover 3, Central Catholic 1 — Ryan McShan led the Golden Warriors (3-10) with 15 kills in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Lowell 3, Haverhill 2 — Alex Chau (44 assists) paced the fifth-ranked Red Raiders (11-1) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.