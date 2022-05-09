Nestor Cortes takes no-hit bid into 8th as Yankees nab another series, 1-0

Cortes, Clay Holmes , and Aroldis Chapman combined on a two-hitter, Anthony Rizzo doubled in a run in the eighth, and the Yankees beat the Texas Rangers, 1-0, for their sixth straight series win. New York has won 13 of its past 15 games, taking two of three in the series despite scoring just five runs.

“When the emotions and the adrenaline is rushing, everything feels great,” he said. “But now I feel like I got hit by a truck.”

Nestor Cortes was five outs from a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium when he threw his 103rd pitch, and No. 9 hitter Eli White looped a single into short center field. The 27-year-old lefty, a regular starter in the major leagues since only last July, rocked back twice slightly and grinned with disappointment and satisfaction.

Cortes (1-1) and his 1.41 ERA are a big reason New York is an AL-best 20-8. He has 42 strikeouts and 11 walks in 32 innings, holding hitters to a .177 average.

A 36th-round draft pick by the Yankees in 2013, Cortes was taken by Baltimore in the 2017 winter meeting draft, made his debut at the start of the following season, and was returned to the Yankees that April. He spent the rest of the year in the minors, shuttled back and forth in 2019, then was dealt to Seattle. He was released after a 15.26 ERA in five games with the Mariners in 2020 and returned by the Yankees.

Making his 22nd big league start and sixth this season, Cortes pitched a big league career-high 7⅓ innings, walked four and struck out 11, one shy of his high.

Aaron Judge singled in the eighth off Brett Martin (0-3) and Rizzo, in a 2-for-30 slide for the Yankees, lofted a curveball to the opposite-field gap in left-center, with White shifted from center slightly to right to score the game’s only run.

Also Monday, Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he regretted his postgame remarks Saturday that Yankee Stadium is a “Little League ballpark,” declaring they were “probably bad words on my part” and that he “meant no disrespect, obviously, to this place.”

Rob Manfred says focus on baseballs is consistency

Commissioner Rob Manfred is well aware that his league’s baseballs are under scrutiny from players, fans and others, and his message on the subject has a central theme: consistency.

Speaking with a group of sports editors at MLB’s headquarters in Manhattan on Monday, Manfred discussed the state of the game, the league’s new streaming deals, potential rules changes, and the advancements of women at all levels of the sport. But the conversation repeatedly returned to the condition of the baseballs in use in the majors this season and the various questions surrounding them.

At issue are two disparate concerns. Some in baseball believe the ball has somehow been deadened, muting scoring and offensive statistics across the league. Others have wondered whether there is a safety issue in the wake of MLB’s increasing enforcement of a ban on foreign substances that aid grip, a move that has adversely affected pitchers.

On both fronts, Manfred said perception was out of line with reality.

It is certainly true that offense is down. The overall batting average in the majors this season is .232. While that number should improve as the weather warms, it is far below the record low of .237, which was set in 1968, better known as the Year of the Pitcher. Scoring is at its lowest level since 1981, and home runs, which should also increase with the temperature, are at their lowest level since 2014.

Manfred said that changes were implemented in the ball used in major league parks for 2021, and that the league had been upfront about the modifications. He repeatedly cited a report the league had commissioned to study the ball, which found the top concern was getting more consistency.

“The change we made in ‘21 was intended to, and did, have the effect of centering the baseball in the range of specifications much more tightly,” Manfred said.

As had been reported, the league, which owns a minority stake in Rawlings, the exclusive manufacturer of the baseballs, experimented with humidors last season, testing them in “outlying” markets in terms of atmospheric conditions. Based on those results, humidors were installed at all parks for 2022. No other changes were implemented to the baseballs, all of which were made with the same specifications as 2021, according to the league.

Addressing the safety issue expressed by New York Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt and others, Manfred pointed out that while the number of hit basemen was not up overall, league officials continued to seek a middle ground with the players The goal, he said, is finding a way to make pitchers more comfortable on the mound without returning to products, like Spider Tack, that are viewed by many as performance enhancers.

“We have two products out there that we’re testing, with both major league and minor league players, designed to deal with the grip issue,” Manfred said. “It’s two different approaches in terms of what’s better and more functional for players.

“We do want to give pitchers a ball with better grip, again more consistent, without providing, let me use the phrase ‘performance enhancement,’ associated with the crazy sticky stuff.”

He said baseball might have an approved gripping agent by next season.

Also Monday, Manfred and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced the formation of the MLB London Legacy Group that will include members from the Greater London Authority and Baseball Softball UK. The league intends to play regular-season games in London in 2023, 2024, and 2026.

Orioles keep cooking, beat Royals

Tyler Wells pitched six strong innings in Baltimore to earn his first victory of the season and the Orioles used a six-run fifth inning to surge past the Kansas City Royals 6-1.

Baltimore has won four of five for the first time this season and finished its homestand 6-4. Kansas City fell to a season-high eight games under .500.

Wells (1-2) allowed Ryan O’Hearn’s two-out RBI single in the first, but cruised through the rest of his start. He retired 16 of the last 19 batters he faced and struck out three in the longest outing of his major-league career.

The Orioles had only four hits in their fifth-inning rally against Royals starter Carlos Hernández (0-2). A walk, Anthony Bemboom’s double, and Jorge Mateo’s RBI single tied it with one out. Hernández was on the verge of escaping further damage, but with two out Trey Mancini singled in Mateo, and Hernández issued a walk and hit a batter before his wild pitch scored Mancini. Ryan Mountcastle then lined a single to score two more runs.