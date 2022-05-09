Nuggets star Nikola Jokic expected to be named NBA MVP for second straight season

With a historic season, the Nuggets big man earned his second straight Most Valuable Player award, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The NBA was preparing to make the announcement in the coming days, likely this week, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the voting results have not been announced.

Nikola Jokic put up numbers never seen before in NBA history. Not from Wilt. Not from Kareem. Not from “Air Jordan.” Not from LeBron.

The 7-foot center became the first player in league history to eclipse 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season. And that sort of dominance by the player nicknamed “Joker” helped convince voters that he should be the 13th player of the NBA’s exclusive MVP back-to-back club.

The other finalists were 76ers center Joel Embiid, who led the league in scoring average, and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo of the reigning champion Bucks.

The 27-year-old Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists on a team that was missing Jamal Murray (ACL) and Michael Porter Jr. (back). Required to carry the load night in and out, the big man from Serbia, answered the call and guided the Nuggets to a 48-win season. They earned the No. 6 seed in the West before losing in five games to the Golden State Warriors in the opening round of the playoffs.

The award is likely the start of a huge offseason for Jokic, who is eligible for a supermax extension that could guarantee him nearly $254 million over five seasons starting with 2023-24. He’ll make $32.4 million next season.

Jokic joins rarefied company in winning for a second straight season. The other players to win two in a row include Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, LeBron James (twice), Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Moses Malone, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (twice). Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, and Bill Russell each won the award in three straight seasons.

Suns’ Monty Williams is NBA’s top coach

Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The NBA is preparing to make the announcement official later Monday, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the award hasn’t been officially announced.

Phoenix All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker both posted on social media that Williams had won the award, even though no official announcement has been made.

The Suns were the NBA’s best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team. The 50-year-old Williams has coached the Suns for three seasons and the team has improved in each.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Bucks in six games.

Kings name Mike Brown coach

The Sacramento Kings officially announced the hiring of Mike Brown as their new coach with hopes he can end the NBA’s longest playoff drought ever.

General manager Monte McNair said Monday that Brown was picked to replace interim coach Alvin Gentry. The Kings fired Gentry after a season during which they set an NBA record by missing the playoffs for a 16th straight year.

Brown currently is an assistant with Golden State and will remain with the Warriors for the rest of their playoff run. Brown previously had two stints as head coach in Cleveland, where he guided the Cavaliers to the NBA Finals in 2007, and had one stint as coach of the Lakers.

Brown is the latest former Golden State assistant to take over the Kings.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive took over the franchise in 2013 after being a minority owner with the Warriors and immediately hired Michael Malone off Golden State’s staff as his first head coach.

Ranadive then hired former Warriors assistant Luke Walton as coach in 2019 and promoted former Warriors assistant Gentry to interim coach after Walton was fired last November.

None of the moves have led to success for the NBA’s worst-performing franchise of the past 16 years.

The Kings went 30-52 this past season under Walton and Gentry and their .366 winning percentage was their worst since the 2017-18 season.

Since moving to Sacramento in 1985, the Kings have had only one stretch of success, making the playoffs in all eight seasons under coach Rick Adelman from 1999-2006. Adelman was fired in 2006 and remains the only coach in the Sacramento era to post a winning record in a season.

Brown comes with a strong pedigree, having worked as an assistant under Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and Steve Kerr with Golden State.

He got his first head coaching job in Cleveland in 2005. He helped LeBron James and the Cavaliers make the Finals in his second season before getting swept by the Spurs. He was fired in 2010 after winning 127 games the previous two seasons but failing to get back to the Finals.

After a year off, Brown replaced Phil Jackson with the Lakers and didn’t have nearly the success he had in Cleveland. The Lakers went 41-25 in his first season and he was fired after starting the next season 1-4.

Brown returned to Cleveland the following season and went 33-49 before getting fired again after one season.

Former first-round Adreian Payne shot to death

Adreian Payne, a former Michigan State basketball standout and NBA player, died in a shooting in Orlando. He was 31. The Orange County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting at 1:34 a.m. Monday when Payne was identified and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Lawrence Dority, 29, was present at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested on a first-degree murder warrant after homicide detectives interviewed him. Payne played in 107 NBA games, averaging 4 points and three 2.9 rebounds rebounds over four seasons with Atlanta, Minnesota, and Orlando. The Hawks drafted him No. 15 overall in 2014, traded him to the Timberwolves, and he averaged 6.7 points and 5.1 rebounds as a potentially promising rookie. The Magic waived the 6-foot-10-inch forward in January, 2018, after he was part of an ESPN report that detailed sexual assault allegations against former basketball and football players at Michigan State. Payne played professionally earlier this year for Juventus in Lithuania. He also played in Turkey, France, Greece, and China … Nets guard Seth Curry had arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle Monday and is expected to be ready for training camp in the fall. Curry came to the Nets along with Ben Simmons and Andre Drummond in February in the trade that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. He experienced problems with the ankle down the stretch but played in 19 games and averaged 14.9 points while shooting 46.8% from 3-point range.