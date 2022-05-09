Panthers beat Capitals in overtime to tie series

“It’s hard out there — everyone’s got to play a little harder,” said Verhaeghe, who played eight games on the Lightning’s 2020 Cup run in the bubble. “We’re competing for the Cup. Nothing’s easy. Nothing’s given to you.”

Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL’s best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination much earlier in the playoffs than expected. It’s a best-of-three series now with Game 5 Wednesday night at Florida.

WASHINGTON — Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals, 3-2, in Game 4 Monday night, tying the first-round series.

Advertisement

The Panthers were just over two minutes away from losing. Then, with goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky pulled for an extra attacker, Reinhart collected a loose puck after it bounced off Capitals forward Garnet Hathaway and beat Ilya Samsonov with 2:04 remaining in the third period.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“Those are the kind of situations you want to be in as a hockey player,” Reinhart said. “It’s a game that could really go either way at the end of it and we stuck with it and we’re happy with the result.”

Given the combination of nerves and playoff inexperience that contributed to Florida’s struggles in the series, Reinhart’s goal may turn out to be the one that saved its season.

Before that point, the Panthers outshot the Capitals by a wide margin, but again were unable to finish. They went 0 for 4 on the power play to make it 0 for 13 in the series and couldn’t put the puck in the net at 5 on 5.

Before Reinhart scored six on five, their only other goal came four on four when Verhaeghe finished a two on one rush late in the first.

Advertisement

Bobrovsky stopped 14 of 16 shots. Samsonov made 29 saves.

T.J. Oshie scored on the power play in the first, and Evgeny Kuznetsov put Washington ahead on a breakaway goal midway through the third.

These teams have now traded victories. The Capitals have not won consecutive playoff games since 2019.

Florida is trying to break the franchise’s playoff series losing streak that dates to 1996, when the team reached the Stanley Cup Final.



