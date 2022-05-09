Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson among field for next week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the golfers included in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship, which begins May 19 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.
Woods got in a practice round at the course last month as part of his comeback from extensive surgeries after his February 2021 car crash in California.
Woods made the cut at last month’s Masters, finishing in 47th place out of the 52 golfers who advanced to the weekend. It was his first time competing and walking a course since the crash.
Woods has won the PGA Championship four times, most recently in 2007 — the last time it was held at Southern Hills.
Advertisement
Mickelson hasn’t golfed in a tournament since catching flak for his comments about the PGA Tour made public in February. He was considering joining a Saudi-backed breakaway league that intended to rival the PGA, saying it was worth getting involved with the Saudis, despite the regime’s history of human rights abuses, if it meant a chance to change the PGA Tour.
“We know they killed [Washington Post columnist Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”
Mickelson has won the PGA Championship twice, including in 2021 — his most recent major victory.
Other notables in the field include Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, and John Daly, the 1991 PGA Championship winner who played in last year’s US Senior Open at Southern Hills.
Past PGA champions in the field include: Collin Morikawa (2020), Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019), Justin Thomas (2017), Jimmy Walker (2016), Jason Day (2015), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014), Jason Dufner (2013), Keegan Bradley (2011), Martin Kaymer (2010), Yang Yong-eun (2009), Padraig Harrington (2008), Shaun Micheel (2003), Rich Beem (2002), and Davis Love III (1997).
Advertisement
The PGA Championship tees off next week, and is the last golf major on the calendar ahead of June’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.
Here is the the field:
Ancer, Abraham
Arnaus, Adria
Beach, Alex
Beem, Rich
Bekker, Oliver
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bingaman, Brandon
Bland, Richard
Block, Michael
Borchert, Matt
Bradley, Keegan
Brehm, Ryan
Burmester, Dean
Burns, Sam
Canter, Laurie
Cantlay, Patrick
Casey, Paul
Cejka, Alex
Champ, Cameron
Cink, Stewart
Collet, Tyler
Conners, Corey
Daly, John
Davis, Cam
Day, Jason
DeChambeau, Bryson
Dickinson, Paul
Dufner, Jason
English, Harris
Feenstra, Tim
Finau, Tony
Fitzpatrick, Matt
Fowler, Rickie
Fox, Ryan
Fleetwood, Tommy
Garcia, Sergio
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grace, Branden
Griffin, Lanto
Harding, Jusin
Hadwin, Adam
Harman, Brian
Harrington, Padraig
Hatton, Tyrrell
Henley, Russell
Herbert, Lucas
Higa, Kazuki
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hoge, Tom
Hojgaard, Nicolai
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Horsfield, Sam
Hoshino, Rikuya
Hovland, Viktor
Hughes, Mackenzie
Hurt, Austin
Im, Sungjae
Inamori, Yuki
Inglis, Colin
Ishee, Nic
Johnson, Dustin
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Jared
Jones, Matt
Kaewkanjana, Sadom
Kanaya, Takumi
Kaymer, Martin
Kim, Bio
Kim, Chan
Kim, Joohyung
Kim, Si Woo
Kinoshita, Ryosuke
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kizzire, Patton
Koepka, Brooks
Kokrak, Jason
Kozuma, Jinichiro
Kuchar, Matt
Lahiri, Anirban
Larrazabal, Pablo
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Leishman, Marc
List, Luke
Love III, Davis
Lowry, Shane
MacIntyre, Robert
Matsuyama, Hideki
Advertisement
McCarty, Sean
McIlroy, Rory
McNealy, Maverick
Mendoza, Kyle
Merritt, Troy
Micheel, Shaun
Mickelson, Phil
Mitchell, Keith
Molinari, Francesco
Morikawa, Collin
Mueller, Jesse
Munoz, Sebastian
Na, Kevin
Newman, Dylan
Niemann, Joaquin
Noren, Alex
Norris, Shaun
Oakley, Zac
Oosthuizen, Louis
Ortiz, Carlos
Palmer, Ryan
Pereira, Mito
Pieters, Thomas
Poulter, Ian
Power, Seamus
Pyne, Casey
Rahm, Jon
Ramey, Chad
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Schauffele, Xander
Scheffler, Scottie
Scott, Adam
Simpson, Webb
Smith, Cameron
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stenson, Henrik
Straka, Sepp
Streelman, Kevin
Swafford, Hudson
Thomas, Justin
Tringale, Cameron
van Rooyen, Erik
van Tonder, Daniel
Varner III, Harold
Vegas, Jhonattan
Vermeer, Ryan
Walker, Jimmy
Warren, Shawn
Watson, Bubba
Westwood, Lee
Wiesberger, Bernd
Wise, Aaron
Wolff, Matthew
Woodland, Gary
Woods, Tiger
Worthington II, Wyatt
Yang, Y.E.
Young, Cameron
Zalatoris, Will
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.