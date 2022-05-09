Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson among field for next week’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills

Woods made the cut at last month’s Masters, finishing in 47th place out of the 52 golfers who advanced to the weekend. It was his first time competing and walking a course since the crash.

Woods got in a practice round at the course last month as part of his comeback from extensive surgeries after his February 2021 car crash in California.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are among the golfers included in the field for the 2022 PGA Championship, which begins May 19 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

Woods has won the PGA Championship four times, most recently in 2007 — the last time it was held at Southern Hills.

Advertisement

Mickelson hasn’t golfed in a tournament since catching flak for his comments about the PGA Tour made public in February. He was considering joining a Saudi-backed breakaway league that intended to rival the PGA, saying it was worth getting involved with the Saudis, despite the regime’s history of human rights abuses, if it meant a chance to change the PGA Tour.

“We know they killed [Washington Post columnist Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson has won the PGA Championship twice, including in 2021 — his most recent major victory.

Other notables in the field include Scottie Scheffler, who won the Masters last month, and John Daly, the 1991 PGA Championship winner who played in last year’s US Senior Open at Southern Hills.

Past PGA champions in the field include: Collin Morikawa (2020), Brooks Koepka (2018, 2019), Justin Thomas (2017), Jimmy Walker (2016), Jason Day (2015), Rory McIlroy (2012, 2014), Jason Dufner (2013), Keegan Bradley (2011), Martin Kaymer (2010), Yang Yong-eun (2009), Padraig Harrington (2008), Shaun Micheel (2003), Rich Beem (2002), and Davis Love III (1997).

Advertisement

The PGA Championship tees off next week, and is the last golf major on the calendar ahead of June’s US Open at The Country Club in Brookline.

Here is the the field:

Ancer, Abraham

Arnaus, Adria

Beach, Alex

Beem, Rich

Bekker, Oliver

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bingaman, Brandon

Bland, Richard

Block, Michael

Borchert, Matt

Bradley, Keegan

Brehm, Ryan

Burmester, Dean

Burns, Sam

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Casey, Paul

Cejka, Alex

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Collet, Tyler

Conners, Corey

Daly, John

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

DeChambeau, Bryson

Dickinson, Paul

Dufner, Jason

English, Harris

Feenstra, Tim

Finau, Tony

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Fleetwood, Tommy

Garcia, Sergio

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grace, Branden

Griffin, Lanto

Harding, Jusin

Hadwin, Adam

Harman, Brian

Harrington, Padraig

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herbert, Lucas

Higa, Kazuki

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoge, Tom

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Horsfield, Sam

Hoshino, Rikuya

Hovland, Viktor

Hughes, Mackenzie

Hurt, Austin

Im, Sungjae

Inamori, Yuki

Inglis, Colin

Ishee, Nic

Johnson, Dustin

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Jared

Jones, Matt

Kaewkanjana, Sadom

Kanaya, Takumi

Kaymer, Martin

Kim, Bio

Kim, Chan

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kinoshita, Ryosuke

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Koepka, Brooks

Kokrak, Jason

Kozuma, Jinichiro

Kuchar, Matt

Lahiri, Anirban

Larrazabal, Pablo

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Leishman, Marc

List, Luke

Love III, Davis

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Matsuyama, Hideki

Advertisement

McCarty, Sean

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Mendoza, Kyle

Merritt, Troy

Micheel, Shaun

Mickelson, Phil

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Morikawa, Collin

Mueller, Jesse

Munoz, Sebastian

Na, Kevin

Newman, Dylan

Niemann, Joaquin

Noren, Alex

Norris, Shaun

Oakley, Zac

Oosthuizen, Louis

Ortiz, Carlos

Palmer, Ryan

Pereira, Mito

Pieters, Thomas

Poulter, Ian

Power, Seamus

Pyne, Casey

Rahm, Jon

Ramey, Chad

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rose, Justin

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Scott, Adam

Simpson, Webb

Smith, Cameron

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stenson, Henrik

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Swafford, Hudson

Thomas, Justin

Tringale, Cameron

van Rooyen, Erik

van Tonder, Daniel

Varner III, Harold

Vegas, Jhonattan

Vermeer, Ryan

Walker, Jimmy

Warren, Shawn

Watson, Bubba

Westwood, Lee

Wiesberger, Bernd

Wise, Aaron

Wolff, Matthew

Woodland, Gary

Woods, Tiger

Worthington II, Wyatt

Yang, Y.E.

Young, Cameron

Zalatoris, Will

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.