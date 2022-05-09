Red Sox know managing Garrett Whitlock’s workload is a dangerous game

“We have to take care of him not only for now, but for the future,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll be smart about it.”

The question is, how do you get the most out of him?

ATLANTA — In 25-year-old Garrett Whitlock , the Red Sox have a budding ace who is under team control through 2028. There are few more valuable commodities in baseball.

Whitlock went into the rotation on April 23 and is scheduled to make his fourth start on Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. The righthander has pitched 12 innings as a starter and allowed two earned runs on seven hits, with two walks and 18 strikeouts.

Advertisement

Based on how the Sox have built him up, Whitlock will be available for roughly 90 pitches and perhaps six innings.

“Obviously he’s not going to jump into seven innings. We know that,” Cora said. “The pitch count is something we’ll take a look at and stressful innings. He hasn’t done that in a while.”

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Whitlock’s career high of 120⅔ innings came as a Yankees minor leaguer in 2018. He threw 70⅓ innings in 2019, his season cut short by Tommy John surgery in July. Whitlock missed all of 2020 recovering, and pitched 73⅓ innings as a reliever for the Red Sox in 2021 after being taken in the Rule 5 Draft.

The Sox hope there will come a day Whitlock is ready for 180-200 innings, but that has to happen gradually. For now, the Sox will give Whitlock occasional extra days off to manage his innings or occasionally skip a start. Even if he continues to pitch well, they’ll have to stay disciplined.

It’s a topic that Cora and pitching coach Dave Bush have discussed at length with the medical staff.

“There’s a lot of ways to get there,” Bush said. “It can be a bunch of five-inning starts and then add more when he makes a physical breakthrough.

Advertisement

“I think it’s reading the guy. If he’s fatigued after 75 pitches, we’ll take him out. If he feels strong and is pitching well, we’ll bump it up. There’s no hard cap at this point.”

A big part of that will be how Whitlock adapts to the routine of a starter and uses the four days between starts to get stronger. The final ingredient is trust. Bush has impressed on Whitlock the need to be truthful about how he feels.

“I’ve expressed that to all the pitchers: You guys have to be honest with me. If we’re going to make good decisions for the team and for them, they have to be honest with their feedback,” he said.

“The more information we get, the better adjustments we can make. Garrett has been a starter before, but it’s been a while. We need him to tell us how he’s feeling. We’re all after the same goal.”

Whitlock faced the Braves twice in relief last season and allowed three runs (all unearned) on two hits over 3⅓ innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.

Uphill climb ahead

The 10-19 Sox will open the five-game road trip 10½ games out of first place. Based on the standings, it’s the franchise’s worst start since 1966, when the Sox were 8-21 after 29 games and 13 games out.

The ‘66 Sox finished 64-85. Manager Billy Hermann was fired with 18 games remaining. Dick Williams took over the following season and led the Sox to the World Series.

Advertisement

The 2020 Sox, who were tanking, were 9-20 and were 10 games out. They led to manager Ron Roenicke being fired after a 24-36 season.

Players of the week

Lefthander Kyle Hart was named the International League’s pitcher of the week. He threw six no-hit innings and struck out eight against Toledo on Saturday. That dropped his ERA to 5.88 through seven games, two of them starts. Righthander Brayan Bello was the pitcher of the week in the Eastern League. The 22-year-old threw a seven-inning no-hitter on Thursday for Double A Portland. Bello is 3-2 with a 1.95 ERA in five starts and has struck out 37 in 27⅔ innings . . . The Sox are 19-9 against the Braves going back to 2014 . . . Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. is 10 of 36 with four extra-base hits and five RBIs in nine games since returning from knee surgery. He has a .939 OPS in 12 games against the Red Sox.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.