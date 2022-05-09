As series shifts back to Carolina, Bruce Cassidy’s coaching moves have been a benchmark for success

But once again, Bruce Cassidy is flexing on his Carolina counterpart.

He inspires his charges with his performances on the bench — “Rod the Bod” still trains like a player — and behind the bench.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Last year, Rod Brind’Amour won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year, voted by team broadcasters.

The 2020 Jack Adams winner swapped Linus Ullmark for Jeremy Swayman, who has delivered two wins. After four months of success with a rejiggered top six, Cassidy reunited the Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak line in Game 2. They have scored eight of the Bruins’ last 11 goals.

In Game 3, he scratched Trent Frederic and inserted Chris Wagner, who has submitted strong work on the fourth line. In Game 4, he moved Jake DeBrusk to the No. 1 power play unit and rolled a five-forward attack. Both alterations produced goals.

His players have rewarded him, turning an 0-2 deficit into a 2-2 blank slate. Game 5 is Tuesday at PNC Arena, where the Bruins have yet to win this year.

The last two games gave this series a flavor of 2019, when the Bruins swept the Eastern Conference Final, and 2020, when they won three in a row to beat the Hurricanes in five games. Cassidy is once again cooking.

Whether he can whip up something satisfying at PNC, where Brind’Amour will have the last change, remains to be seen. In Games 1 and 2, Bergeron’s performance was muted partially by a difficult matchup with Jordan Staal. In Game 4, the Bruins scored three goals off Bergeron faceoff wins, one of them a pretty set play with Marchand and Pastrnak.

“You’re making a bigger deal out of it,” Brind’Amour said of coaching adjustments. “They’ve got one of the better guys [on faceoffs]. That’s where that matchup got us.”

For Game 5, at least, Brind’Amour will not have to worry about Charlie McAvoy. The No. 1 defenseman’s health had improved, Cassidy said Monday, but he remains in the murky environs of COVID protocol.

Cassidy did not rule out Hampus Lindholm (upper body) for Game 5.

“I’m not putting him in, either,” Cassidy added. “If he’s cleared, he’s in.”

In Game 4 at home, Cassidy’s matchup control helped him put Josh Brown in favorable circumstances. The big defenseman was outplayed at 5 on 5 (outshot, 8-1, per Natural Stat Trick) but he contributed on the penalty kill and helped salt away the game late.

Though the series is tied, the Hurricanes have largely controlled play at even strength (outscoring the Bruins, 10-5). They lost their lead because of special teams.

In Game 2, the Bruins gifted the Hurricanes nine power plays, including the Marchand-Pyotr Kochetkov slash-fest and the interference that got Frederic benched. The Canes’ pair of power-play goals in the second period put the game out of reach.

It has been downhill since for Carolina. The B’s improved their discipline slightly in Games 3 and 4, going on the penalty kill five times in each game, but they haven’t allowed a PPG since Game 2.

Critical to that effort: the shot-blocking, lane-filling ways of Derek Forbort, Brandon Carlo and Connor Clifton, the latter of whom assumed much of McAvoy’s workload on the PK. Bergeron and Marchand are impacting every area of the game, including the kill, but Boston’s PK forward group as a whole (Curtis Lazar, Charlie Coyle, DeBrusk, Tomas Nosek) is pressuring Carolina into turnovers and early clears.

Another smart call from Cassidy: Though Wagner is a quality PKer, the Bruins are getting the best out of his 30-year-old legs by easing his shorthanded workload.

Carolina is 2 for 22 on the power play this series. Brind’Amour called his team’s execution “poor.” Power-play quarterback Tony DeAngelo looked rattled in Game 4.

“There’s no panic in our locker room,” a brusque DeAngelo insisted Monday, following his terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad afternoon at TD Garden. “It’s a 2-2 series and we’re back in front of a much louder building than was in Boston, so we’ll be fine.”

The Bruins tied Game 3 on a DeBrusk-to-Coyle shorthanded goal. Marchand doesn’t have a shorty so far, but he looks ready to strike as he rattles around inside DeAngelo’s head.

“Just stay out of the box,” Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin said. “We can beat them 5 on 5. We’ve just got to make sure our special teams are good.”

Brind’Amour, who lost starter Frederik Andersen before the playoffs, has received inconsistent results from Antti Raanta (1-1) and Kochetkov (1-1). Raanta was a star in Game 1, but he returned in Game 4 to have Bergeron outflank him for the 1-1 goal between his pads. Raanta also couldn’t find the puck that DeBrusk jammed home to make it 2-2.

Brind’Amour continues to run his team at the same frenetic pace, and he keeps asking his defensemen to shoot from the point. The Bruins have adjusted. They blocked nearly as many shots (44) in Games 3 and 4 combined as the Hurricanes put on goal (53).

Cassidy cited his team closing quickly to the blue line, sticks out, and shutting down Carolina’s deceptive plays that find shooting lanes.

“I think the blocked shot totals,” he said, “show you a little more of a commitment on our team at home here the last two games to prevent those pucks from getting to those dirty areas.”

Their power-play touch is back, led by the top line. Their penalty kill is sound. The Bruins know they can overcome deficits against the Hurricanes.

“Confidence that we’ll get the timely save and the finish at the other end to get back in the game,” Cassidy said. “There were some goals we scored (Sunday) to get back in the game. The guys are confident they can do that, and not let the game get away from them. That’s what happened previously with Carolina.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.