The WNBA’s growing problem: League must find way to keep talented players on rosters

Because of the constraints of a hard salary cap, many teams are carrying fewer than the maximum 12 players. What’s more, the draft is becoming less impactful, with first-round picks not guaranteed to make the roster.

The WNBA opened its 26th season this weekend, which should serve as a celebration for a league rising in success and with more growth potential. But it was a difficult week for the WNBA, which is becoming the hardest professional sports league in which to make a roster.

The Las Vegas Aces released 2022 eighth overall pick Mya Hollingshed and 13th pick Khayla Pointer, meaning two of the league’s top 13 picks did not make their teams. The Minnesota Lynx waived 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield and Rennia Davis, the No. 9 pick in 2021.

There is a push among veteran players such as Seattle’s Breanna Stewart to soften the salary cap to allow for more minimum-contract players. But the league has to devise a plan to make the draft more effective.

“I hate seeing so many great players being cut from WNBA teams,” Stewart said on Twitter. “Salaries went up, but a very restrictive hard cap has put teams in a bind. We need to soften it to allow our league to grow. The WNBA needs to adjust ASAP (before the next CBA) to allow teams more flexibility to keep rookies contract players on the roster. Call them practice players and make sure they don’t hit the cap. We need to be developing young talent and taking advantage of the momentum newly drafted players bring from the college game.

“We’re at a tipping point. Interest in the WNBA is higher than ever and without some easy tweaks, we are no longer a league that has 12 teams and 144 players — it’s more like 133.”

Of the 12 players drafted in the first round in 2021, only five averaged more than 10 minutes per game. New York’s Michaela Onyenwere, the sixth overall pick, was named Rookie of the Year despite averaging just 8.6 points per game.

And of the 36 players drafted in 2021, 19 played in the WNBA. With no women’s minor league, that left 17 players with little option besides going overseas.

Despite the WNBA having just a three-round, 36-player draft, 108 players declared early this season. Some were planning to start their careers overseas and had no hope of being drafted. But others believed they were talented enough to make a WNBA team.

The NBA developed the G League for players on the cusp of making the league but in need of more experience. It has been a success because it has served as a minor league system with all 30 teams having affiliates.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert would love to expand the league and develop a minor league system, but the issue is financial backing. Who’s going to pay for a women’s version of the G League? Should teams develop practice squads where two or three players can stick around with hopes of being promoted?

There are more than 144 — or 133 — women talented enough to play in the WNBA, but the league is becoming so competitive that it’s hindering progress. The story line for opening night should have been whether Chicago can repeat. Instead, the focus was on which players, including a stunning number of former first-round picks, were released.

