Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appears set for sweeping victory

That put him on the path for the biggest margin of victory in a presidential race in the Philippines since the 1980s, when Corazon Aquino was elected in the wake of the ouster of Marcos’s father by the “People Power” uprising by millions of Filipinos denouncing corruption and repression. The elder Marcos died in exile in 1989.

With 90.1 percent of the election returns counted in a preliminary tally as of 1:47 a.m. Tuesday Manila time, Marcos had 28.8 million votes, more than double that of his closest rival, Leni Robredo, the current vice president.

MANILA — Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the former Philippines dictator, appeared sure to win the country’s presidential election Monday, with a commanding vote margin that heralded a remarkable revival for a family once forced into exile, but that also raised profound questions about the future of Southeast Asia’s oldest democracy.

Advertisement

In 1991, the Marcoses were allowed to return to the Philippines. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. soon began working to rehabilitate the family name and begin a new rise to political influence, winning key leadership roles at the state level before entering national politics as a senator in 2010.

Today, Marcos, 64, is being backed by millions of voters who have grown disillusioned with their country’s brand of democracy and its failure to address the basic needs of its citizens. Poverty is widespread, inequality has widened, and corruption remains rampant.

But his opponents fear that as president, Marcos will only deepen the culture of impunity enshrined by departing President Rodrigo Duterte, who personally worked to aid a Marcos comeback during his years in power.

Pollsters said the support for Marcos directly correlated with Duterte’s base. Marcos’s supporters saw in him a glimmer of Duterte, whose strongman rule remains largely popular in the Philippines. Many of them backed Marcos because Sara Duterte, Duterte’s daughter, ran for vice president on his ticket. She appeared set to clinch the vice presidency, with 24.4 million votes, more than triple that of Senator Francis Pangilinan, who ran in support of Robredo.

Advertisement

But by the time polls closed at 7 p.m., accounts of alarming irregularities had been reported across the country: malfunctioning voting machines, insufficient numbers of backup machines, complaints that voters had been left off registration rolls, and that their ballots had been tampered with.

Still, Marcos’s lead was so strong by the end of Monday night that it appeared nearly inevitable that he would be the winner.

A victory for Marcos is likely to lead to democracy regressing further in the Philippines, where institutions have been obliterated or weakened under Duterte. Impunity could prevail — Marcos, who is known by his boyhood nickname “Bongbong,” has indicated that he would shield Duterte from an investigation by the International Criminal Court for a violent drug war that has claimed thousands of victims.

Critics fear that Marcos, who has repeatedly said he would not apologize for his father’s legacy, could also dismantle the agency set up to investigate the government money his family is accused of stealing. His campaign spent years in an effort to recast a period of dictatorship as one of development.

“Personally, I’m devastated,” said Sol Iglesias, an assistant professor of political science at the University of the Philippines Diliman. “This is a dashing of the hopes that there will be a U-turn away from the backsliding toward authoritarian rule that was begun by President Duterte.”

Advertisement

Late Monday night, spontaneous celebrations erupted outside Marcos’s campaign headquarters on the EDSA boulevard, where huge crowds of Filipinos had gathered in peaceful protest against his father more than three decades ago. Supporters sang a martial law anthem, waved the Philippines flag and chanted: “Bongbong, Sara!”

In a speech to his supporters Monday night, with days of official vote counting ahead, Marcos urged patience.

“It’s not over yet,” he said. “Let us keep watch over our votes. And if I do get lucky, I am hoping for your unending help and trust.”

But the Marcos name remains tarnished among many Filipinos who see the family as a symbol of greed and excess, accused by the government of looting as much as $10 billion from the treasury. The “People Power” revolt was seen as a model for many other countries with fledgling democracy movements.

“It’s extremely disappointing to see where we are at this stage in the game,” said Cleo Anne A. Calimbahin, an associate professor of political science at the De La Salle University-Manila.

Marcos will face a range of challenges presiding over a divided country. He has campaigned on a platform of unity, promising Filipinos that he would “help them rise again.” But many of his policy proposals remain thin and he has shunned most of the news media and avoided nearly all debates.

On Robredo’s side, hundreds of thousands of people, many of them young, campaigned door to door for her in an unprecedented grassroots movement and flocked to her rallies, seeing in her a leader who could bring about change.