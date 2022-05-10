Moma Therapeutics raises $150m for precision cancer drugs

It’s one of the larger biotech financings so far this year — particularly for a firm focused on traditional small molecule drugs, often prescribed as pills, rather than cutting-edge cell therapies or genetic medicines.

Moma Therapeutics has raised $150 million in a series B financing round, building on the $86 million that it launched with in April 2020. The Boston startup says it will use the new money to continue designing precision cancer drugs, and to potentially begin testing them in clinical studies about two years from now.

“Small molecules shouldn’t be forgotten, they still have a purpose,” said Dr. Asit Parikh, Moma’s chief executive. “The patient is not going to say, ‘I want a cell therapy, doctor.’ They are going to want something that treats their condition.”

Moma Therapeutics chief executive Dr. Asit Parikh. Moma Therapeutics

Parikh, who joined Moma in April 2021, was formerly head of Takeda’s gastroenterology team since 2012, where he oversaw approvals of drugs for constipation, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. At Moma, he is shifting his focus to cancer.

The startup is designing drugs that take aim at molecular machines, Moma’s colloquial term referring to a large family of enzymes that all use ATP, the energy currency of cells, to “generate force and motion,” he said. Examples of molecular machines — better known as ATPases to scientists — include enzymes that unzip DNA to repair or replicate genes, or pumps that sit on the surfaces of cells and control what substances enter and exit.

Moma says there are more than 400 molecular machines in the human body. About half of them have known links to human disease. In fact, a few of the existing drugs that target molecular machines are sold by Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals as treatments for cystic fibrosis.

“The thought was that ATPases were likely to be good drug targets, but historically they’ve proven hard to drug because they are constantly in motion,” Parikh said. By better understanding how those machines move and change shape as they do their work, Moma hopes to be able to design drugs that can gum up their gears and, hopefully, deal cancer a lethal blow.

The company currently has five early-stage drug programs underway, each targeting a different molecular machine implicated in a different type of cancer, he said. Parikh won’t disclose specifics, but he said that several of the targets are involved in DNA repair.

Other biotech companies are also working on drugs that prevent cancer cells from repairing DNA. The hope is that such medicines can further weaken tumors already under assault by chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or radiation.

When Moma launched in 2020, it planned to develop drugs for rare genetic diseases, too, but the company has put those plans on the backburner. Parikh hopes that Moma will have its first drug in clinical trials by the middle of 2024. He expects the new financing to carry the firm to that point, or just short of it.

Goldman Sachs Asset Management led the latest investment round. All of the firm’s series A investors participated in the new financing, including Third Rock Ventures, which founded the company.

Moma is based in Brighton and shares a building with the Warrior Ice Arena just off the Massachusetts Turnpike. “I never expected this area to turn into a thriving industry hub, and there’s a lot of lab space here, so it’s been a great place to sublet,” Parikh said. The startup has more than 50 employees and plans to hire more.

This summer, Moma plans to move into a new lab and office space in Cambridge Discovery Park. “We think it will be a great cultural solidifier for the company and with plenty of space for us to grow,” Parikh said.

Ryan Cross can be reached at ryan.cross@globe.com.