As tech stocks plummet, VCs focus on startup ‘centaurs’ — not unicorns

But as the term worked to draw attention — and further funding — to companies that claimed unicorn status, more and more stretched to attain it. With the booming market for public tech stocks, the main comparison point for the valuation of private startups, many startups were able to make it. At this point, there are over 1,000 private companies valued at $1 billion including 31 in Massachusetts, according to data collected by CB Insights.

About nine years ago, California venture investor Aileen Lee coined the term “unicorn” to describe private startups that reached a valuation of $1 billion. At the time, Lee found only 39 companies that would have ever qualified, including 14 that had yet to go public. The term caught on and became a major milestone and key marketing buzzword for startups. In 2015, Fortune counted again and found 80 unicorns.

The age of the startup unicorn may be coming to end. Is the age of the centaur next?





At least, there were 1,000 startups that publicly disclosed at some point that they completed a financing round at a value of $1 billion or more.

However, over the past six months, there’s been a massive crash in the value of tech stocks — which reflects how much companies might fetch if they go public. So are all those unicorns still worth $1 billion? Hard to say. None are volunteering to admit that they’ve done a financing at a lower valuation or been marked down by their investors.

So some of the investors at Cambridge and San Francisco VC firm Bessemer Venture Partners want to abandon the term and look at the tech scene through a different lens. They’d like to replace the startup unicorn with the startup “centaur.”

Centaurs are the half-man, half-horse creatures from Greek mythology but the word also starts with “cent,” coming from the Latin centum for one hundred. Bessemer’s idea is to focus on the fundamentals of a business rather than the valuation. So a centaur is a startup with at least $100 million in annual recurring revenue. There are only about 150 startup centaurs in the world, the VCs estimate in the latest version of their “State of the Cloud” report on Tuesday.

Kent Bennett, a partner in Bessemer’s Cambridge office, thinks the focus on unicorns may have been feeding the overvaluation of startups.

“When you tell an early-stage entrepreneur that they’re going to become a celebrity and they’ll have an easier time recruiting people and attracting interest if they can get to this unicorn valuation, they make that a priority,” Bennett said. “We think we’re headed to a world that’s going to be much more linked to the fundamentals of these businesses.”

And despite the falling stock market, revenue at many startups is still growing, meaning the number of centaurs can grow even if valuations are shrinking. “The centaur birthrate is still seeing a steady uptick,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s nine-year-old had a slightly different take on the centaur versus unicorn debate. In the Harry Potter books, “centaurs are defenders and the unicorns are a little weaker,” Bennett said. “That’s not the origin we had, but it’s a convenient discovery.”

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.