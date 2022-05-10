Bee’s Wrap is on a roll

Fans of the popular Bee’s Wrap, an ecological alternative to plastic wraps and baggies, will be pleased to know that the Vermont company has added its largest size yet — a roll. Now you can have plenty on hand to snip off any size you need: smaller pieces to wrap an onion, a wedge of cheese, and to freeze a baked good, or larger odd sizes for celery stalks and rhubarb. Like the original reusable squares and rectangles that come in packs, the roll (14-by-52-inches) is made from organic cotton infused with beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, and you seal the pieces around foods with the warmth of your hands. Three patterns are available — one is vegan, where candelilla wax, a shrub native to the Southwest and northern Mexico, replaces bee’s wax. To clean the wraps, just rinse in cold water, and if food should stick, a gentle scrub with a soft brush and mild soap will ensure you can use these over and over for a year or longer (about $30 a roll). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Kitchenwitch, 71 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800; Boston General Store, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-232-0103; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St., Cambridge, 617- 492-4452; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, and elsewhere, or go to beeswrap.com.
ANN TRIEGER KURLAND
Advertisement
Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.