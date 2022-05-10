Bee’s Wrap is on a roll

Now you can have plenty of Bee's Wrap on hand to snip off any size you need. Handout

Fans of the popular Bee’s Wrap, an ecological alternative to plastic wraps and baggies, will be pleased to know that the Vermont company has added its largest size yet — a roll. Now you can have plenty on hand to snip off any size you need: smaller pieces to wrap an onion, a wedge of cheese, and to freeze a baked good, or larger odd sizes for celery stalks and rhubarb. Like the original reusable squares and rectangles that come in packs, the roll (14-by-52-inches) is made from organic cotton infused with beeswax, jojoba oil, and tree resin, and you seal the pieces around foods with the warmth of your hands. Three patterns are available — one is vegan, where candelilla wax, a shrub native to the Southwest and northern Mexico, replaces bee’s wax. To clean the wraps, just rinse in cold water, and if food should stick, a gentle scrub with a soft brush and mild soap will ensure you can use these over and over for a year or longer (about $30 a roll). Available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Kitchenwitch, 71 Centre St., Jamaica Plain, 617-524-6800; Boston General Store, 305 Harvard St., Brookline, 617-232-0103; Cambridge Naturals, 23 White St., Cambridge, 617- 492-4452; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978- 263-1955, and elsewhere, or go to beeswrap.com.