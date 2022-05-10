Recipe: For this graduation party, make Cubanos with turkey, ham, cheese, and pickles

Makes 4 large sandwiches or enough to serve 8

The traditional pressed sandwich, Cubano, is layered with ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, and pickles. In this version, sliced turkey replaces the pork so all the ingredients are in the deli case. Spread soft sub rolls generously with yellow mustard and add a layer of thinly sliced sour pickles. The soft rolls toast well in a panini press but you can also use a large cast iron skillet, stove-top griddle, or grill pan, and place another heavy pan on top. The bread turns golden and crisp and the cheese melts (it should be soft but not messy). Cut each large sandwich in half and stack them on a platter.

4 (8-inch) sub rolls 4 tablespoons yellow mustard ¾ pound sliced Swiss cheese 3 medium sour pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise ¾ pound thinly sliced roast turkey ½ pound thinly sliced Black Forest ham or another flavorful ham 3 tablespoons butter

1. Set the oven at 275 degrees. Place a baking sheet in the oven.

2. Split the rolls in half lengthwise. Spread the mustard on both cut sides. On each of the 4 bottom halves, place 1 to 2 slices of cheese, or enough to cover the bread. Top with a layer of pickle slices. Add turkey and ham to each one. Top with another 1 to 2 slices of cheese. Put the top half of the rolls in place and press down gently on the sandwiches.

3. If using a panini press, heat it according to the manufacturer's instructions. Or place a large cast iron skillet (or stove-top griddle or grill pan) over medium heat. When it is hot, melt 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter. Place 2 sandwiches in the pan. Set a heavy skillet or pan on the sandwiches. Push down gently on the top pan to press the sandwiches. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes, or until the bottoms of the rolls are golden brown. Remove the top pan and use a wide metal spatula to turn the sandwiches carefully. Replace the top pan. Continue cooking for 2 to 3 minutes, or until the bottoms are golden and the cheese is soft and slightly melted.

4. Transfer the sandwiches to the baking sheet in the oven to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons of butter and press the remaining 2 sandwiches in the same way.

5. Cut the sandwiches in half on a slight diagonal and serve warm.

Lisa Zwirn