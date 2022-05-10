Recipe: Vegetarians at your graduation party will love these fun, sheet-pan cauliflower quesadillas

Serves 8

Please the vegetarians at a graduation party with these sheet-pan quesadilla squares. Spread flour tortillas over the bottom of a baking sheet, leaving an overhang all around the rim so you can fold the tortillas over a filling of roasted cauliflower and red onions. Sprinkle with Pepper Jack cheese (or use Monterey Jack), and bake until the cheese melts and the tortillas are golden brown. You'll need two rimmed baking sheets; one to roast the cauliflower and onions, the other to build the quesadillas. When the quesadillas are done and nicely melted, cut them into squares and serve with plenty of crisp and flavorful garnishes -- sliced radishes, cilantro leaves, lime wedges, and a bowl of guacamole -- for a festive, fun dish.

1 head cauliflower, cut into 2-inch florets 2 small red onions, halved and thickly sliced 5 tablespoons olive oil 1 teaspoon dried oregano 1 teaspoon ancho chile powder Salt, to taste 10 small (8-inch) flour tortillas 8 ounces grated Pepper Jack or Monterey Jack cheese (about 3 cups) Large handful fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish) 1 lime, cut into wedges (for garnish) 4 radishes, trimmed and thinly sliced (for garnish) 2 cups guacamole (for serving)

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand 2 rimmed baking sheets.

2. On 1 baking sheet, spread the cauliflower and red onions. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and sprinkle with the oregano, chile powder, and salt. Massage the oil and spices into the vegetables. Transfer to the oven and roast for 20 to 25 minutes, or until the florets and onions are tender and slightly charred.

3. On the other baking sheet, spread 2 tablespoons of oil over the bottom and up the sides.

4. If the tortillas are very stiff, stack them on a plate and microwave them for 30 to 45 seconds, or until pliable.

5. On the baking sheet, on each of all 4 sides, place 2 tortillas, setting them so they overlap each other slightly, and half of each tortilla hangs over the outside edge of the sheet.

6. Spread the cauliflower and onions evenly over the tortillas to the edges of the pan. Top with the cheese. Fold the overhanging tortillas in toward the center. Place 2 more tortillas in the center of the pan to cover the gap so the filling is completely covered. Brush the top with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil.

7. Wash and dry the first baking sheet you used for the cauliflower. Place it on top of the filled sheet pan to keep the quesadillas flat while they bake.

8. Transfer to the oven and bake for 15 minutes. Remove the top baking sheet. Continue baking for 6 to 7 minutes more, or until the tortillas are lightly browned and crisp. Cut into 12 squares and stack on the baking sheet. Garnish with cilantro leaves, lime wedges, and radishes. Serve with guacamole.

Sally Pasley Vargas