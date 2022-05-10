Runamok of Vermont, known for its artisan barrel-aged, smoked, and infused maple syrups in sleek glass bottles, has now introduced a line of honeys. “It was a natural fit for us, for like maple syrup, its character is dependent on nature,” says co-owner Laura Sorkin. With her husband, Eric, the couple delved into the new business under the tutelage of respected beekeeper Todd Hardie, who took the two on “bee safaris,” introducing them to different honeys and their provenance. Nine choices are available, all with varying nuances of flavor. The jars of the raw varietal honeys are the most intriguing, like the Florida Orange Blossom with its robust, sweet scent of oranges. This stands to reason for the hives sit in a Florida citrus grove. The High Plains Clover is sweet and earthy from bees buzzing around blooming clover plants in Montana’s high plains. Knotweed (a relative to buckwheat) is sourced from hives in New York and is dark with malty and caramel flavors. “They all have a taste of place,” says Sorkin. Others are infused with flowers, herbs, or spices, which ramp up their flavors. One is the Lemon Verbena; another is Hibiscus Flower. Several other honeys are hot, such as Chipotle Morita and Chile de Arbol, which add a kick to a drink, a dish, or anything you drizzle it over (all $12.95 for 9 ounces). “We’ve had an extraordinary foray into the world of honey,” says Sorkin. Available at Wilson Farm, 10 Pleasant St. Lexington, 781-862-3900; Spring Brook Farm Country Store, 591 Great Road, Littleton, 978-486-3249; The Fresh Market, 11 Essington Drive, Hingham, 781-740-2066; or go to runamokmaple.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND