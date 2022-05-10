Recipes: With the right fillings, flatbreads make a satisfying meal

Quick-cooking flatbreads are nearly universal in cultures ranging from the Mediterranean to South Asia, with seemingly infinite combinations of toppings and fillings that turn a simple piece of bread into a full meal. In Turkey, an unleavened bread called yufka becomes gozleme when stuffed; we took inspiration from Boston-area chef Ana Sortun’s Greek filling. In Spain, crispy coca bread comes topped with roasted peppers, artichokes, and prosciutto, though we simplify with store-bought pizza dough.

Makes 4 to 6 servings

This recipe makes a simple weeknight version of coca, a type of Spanish flatbread. Coca is open-faced like pizza but may be savory, sweet, or plain. For ease, we use store-bought refrigerated pizza dough. Slices of prosciutto are draped on after the flatbread comes out of the oven. If you find Spanish dry-cured ham, such as serrano or Ibérico, feel free to use it instead.

Use room-temperature dough since cold dough will be more resistant to stretching and shaping; it also bakes up denser. Remove it from the refrigerator 30 to 60 minutes in advance, depending on the temperature of your kitchen.

1 12-ounce jar roasted red peppers, drained, patted dry and roughly chopped (about 1 cup)

1 cup drained marinated artichoke hearts, roughly chopped

2 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

¼ cup drained capers, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, chopped

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided, plus more to serve

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

1½ pounds store-bought refrigerated pizza dough, room temperature

5 thin slices prosciutto (about 2½ ounces)

1/3 cup lightly packed fresh flat-leaf parsley, roughly chopped

Heat the oven to 500 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position. Mist a rimmed baking sheet with cooking spray. In a medium bowl, toss together the red peppers, artichokes, garlic, capers, thyme, 1 tablespoon of oil, and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper; set aside.

Set the dough in the center of the prepared baking sheet, then press and stretch it until it covers the pan and is of an even thickness. Press from the center outward and lift and stretch the edges as needed; it’s fine if the dough doesn’t completely fill the corners. If the dough is resistant or shrinks after stretching, wait 5 to 10 minutes before trying again; if it is very elastic, you may need to give it 2 or 3 rests.

When the dough fills the baking sheet, brush it with 1 tablespoon oil. Evenly distribute the red pepper mixture over the top, leaving a narrow border around the edge, then gently press the toppings into the dough. Bake until the edges are browned, 12 to 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and slide the flatbread onto a wire rack. Tear the prosciutto into narrow ribbons and drape over the top. Cool for 5 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Sprinkle with the parsley, then cut into pieces. Serve drizzled with additional oil.

Flatbreads Filled With Pork, Green Olives, and Feta Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Turkish Flatbreads (Yufka)

Makes six 8- to 9-inch flatbreads

A cast-iron skillet works best for getting nice brown spots on the flatbreads, but nonstick will work, too. As the breads come out of the skillet, slip them into a plastic bag to keep them soft. Once all the rounds have been cooked, let cool, then seal the bag and store at room temperature for up to a day.

Cook the flatbreads on one side only or they will become too crisp and crackery for folding and wrapping.

½ teaspoon plus 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 cups (260 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

½ teaspoon table salt

2/3 cup warm water (about 110 degrees)

Coat a medium bowl with ½ teaspoon oil; set aside. In a stand mixer with the dough hook, mix the flour and salt on low until combined, 10 to 15 seconds. With the mixer running, gradually add the water and 2 tablespoons oil, then mix on low until the mixture forms a ball, about 1 minute. Increase to medium and knead until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 3 minutes. Transfer to the prepared bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let rest at room temperature for about 1 hour. Meanwhile, cut six 9-inch squares of kitchen parchment; set aside.

Transfer the dough to the counter. Using a dough scraper or bench knife, divide the dough into six pieces, each about 2½ ounces (70 grams), then form each portion into a taut ball. Dust lightly with flour and cover them with a clean kitchen towel. Lightly flour the counter, set one ball on top and, using a rolling pin, roll it into an 8- to 9-inch round about 1/8 inch thick. Place the round on a parchment square. Repeat with the remaining dough balls and stack the rounds on top of each other, placing a square of parchment between the layers.

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high until water flicked onto the surface immediately sizzles and evaporates. Place one dough round in the pan and cook until slightly puffed and the bottom is spotty brown, 1 to 1½ minutes. Using tongs, transfer the flatbread browned side down to a 1-gallon zip-close bag (this keeps the breads soft and pliable). Cook the remaining dough rounds in the same way, stacking them in the bag (no need for parchment separators). Wipe out the pan if flour begins to build up and smoke, and adjust the heat as needed. Use immediately or cool, seal the bag, and store at room temperature for up to one day.

Flatbreads Filled With Pork, Green Olives, and Feta

Makes 6 Servings

Chef Ana Sortun of Oleana, Sofra, and Sarma had in mind the Greek sausage loukanika when she created the delicious filling for this flatbread. A blend of feta and butter spread onto the flatbreads before they’re filled keeps everything in place and adds flavor. We made small adjustments including substituting flour tortillas if homemade yufka aren’t an option.

Use a nonstick skillet because flatbreads will stick to the pan as they cook.

4 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, divided

1½ pounds ground pork

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

1½ teaspoons dried oregano

¾ teaspoon Aleppo pepper or ¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

½ teaspoon ground allspice

¾ teaspoon white sugar

2 medium garlic cloves, minced

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¼ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

6 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (1½ cups)

3 tablespoons salted butter, room temperature

½ cup pitted green olives, chopped

8 peperoncini, stemmed, patted dry and chopped

6 Turkish flatbreads (yufka, see recipe) or six 8-inch flour tortillas

In a 12-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook, breaking the meat into small pieces, until well-browned and crisp, 7 to 10 minutes. Stir in the cumin, paprika, oregano, Aleppo pepper, allspice, sugar, garlic, and ½ teaspoon each salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring, until fragrant, 30 to 60 seconds. Transfer to a medium bowl, then stir in the parsley and orange zest; taste and season with salt and black pepper. Wipe out the skillet and set aside.

In a food processor, process the feta and butter until smooth and spreadable, 15 to 20 seconds. In a small bowl, mix the olives and peperoncini.

Spread the feta-butter onto the flatbreads (on the unbrowned sides, if using Turkish flatbreads), dividing it evenly and leaving a 1-inch border around the edge. Divide the pork mixture among the flatbreads, placing it across the center third, then top evenly with the olive mixture. Fold the filling-free ends to cover the center, like a business letter, and press to seal.

In the same skillet over medium, heat 1 tablespoon of the remaining oil until shimmering. Add 2 of the filled flatbreads seam side down, and cook, flipping once, until golden brown on both sides, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a wire rack. Cook the remaining flatbreads in 2 more batches, using 1 tablespoon oil for each batch. Serve warm.





