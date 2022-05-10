About one-fifth of Newton’s sidewalks are in poor condition, according to city report

The majority of the city’s sidewalks are in “excellent to fair condition,” Fuller said. But about one-fifth of Newton’s sidewalks require replacement or significant repairs.

The review, conducted by an employee of the Newton Public Works Department, took two years and included the city’s 414 miles of sidewalks, according to Fuller. The worker documented the condition and material of each sidewalk, and locations of where maintenance was needed.

A city of Newton survey that examined the condition of local sidewalks will help guide future repairs, according to Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

The same review also found about 15 percent of Newton’s 5,100 pedestrian curb ramps also need repair or replacement, she said.

Data gathered by the survey is combined with information on pedestrian use in order to prioritize the maintenance and rehabilitation of the city’s sidewalks and curb ramps, according to Fuller.

“This work is another step in our prioritization plan that we will continually update to guide maintenance and rehabilitation decisions,” Fuller said.

Newton’s Public Works Department also is continuing to make repairs on sidewalk issues reported through the city’s 311 system, which is available through newtonma.gov (click on the “Newton 311″ button). Sidewalks and ramps are also replaced along roads when they are repaved.

Since 2018, the year Fuller took office, she said more than 31 miles of major sidewalk construction has been completed.

