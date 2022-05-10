Battle of Grape Island will be recalled on May 22

Grape Island lies off Hingham and Weymouth and varies in size from about 50 acres at high tide, to about 100 acres at low tide. From Colonial times up to the 1940s, the island was farmed. It is now part of the Boston Harbor Islands National and State Park and is used for passive recreation and camping.

On May 22, reenactors will recreate the Battle of Grape Island — the 1775 skirmish known as the second battle of the American Revolution — and officials will gather at the bandstand at the Hingham Bathing Beach to mark the historic event.

At the time of the Revolution, Grape Island was owned by a loyalist to the crown, who gave the British forces access to his hay. In response, local Colonial forces, who saw British soldiers taking hay from the island, fired upon them, driving the British away.

Abigail Adams described the incident in a letter to her husband, John Adams, and told him that his brothers participated and “gained honor by their good order that day.” She added that “your younger brother, with his company … was one of the first to venture on board a schooner, to land upon the island.”

The town of Hingham has been commemorating the day since 2017. This year’s celebration, which will go from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., is presented by the Hingham Historic Commission and Hingham Historical Society. The town militias of both Hingham and Wareham will participate, as will His Majesty’s First Foot Guards reenactment group.

