Brookline chooses economic development director

Brookline recently selected Meredith L. Mooney to serve as the town’s next economic development director, according to an announcement by Town Administrator Mel Kleckner and Planning and Community Development director Kara Brewton.

Mooney, who assumed her new post April 18, had been Brookline’s economic development and long-term planner for the past four years and since last October had served as acting economic development director. She succeeds Brewton, who was economic development director until assuming her current position last October.

Prior to joining the town, Mooney was director of government policy and legislative liaison at Boston University, where she previously earned a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in public and nonprofit management. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from New York University.