Chalk message for choice causes stir outside Senator Susan Collins’s Bangor, Maine, home, reports say

The message said in part, “Susie, Please ... Mainers Want WHPA,” according to screen shots posted to Twitter.

Demonstrators scrawled an abortion rights chalk message across the sidewalk outside US Senator Susan Collins’s Bangor, Maine home over the weekend, according to published reports and social media.

The acronym refers to the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that would codify abortion rights into federal law as Democrats mount their response to the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling.

Collins, a centrist Republican, has voiced opposition to the bill.

The Bangor Daily News reported that city police responded to Collins’s Bangor address after the chalk message appeared Saturday night outside her West Broadway home.

Advertisement

“The message was not overtly threatening,” a Bangor police spokesman told the Daily News.

Collins told the outlet, “We are grateful to the Bangor police officers and the City public works employee who responded to the defacement of public property in front of our home.”

Globe requests for comment to Bangor police and Collins’s office weren’t immediately returned.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available. Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.