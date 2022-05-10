Final prosecution witness expected to testify at celebrity chef Mario Batali trial

Fuller, in his opening statement, flatly accused the 32-year-old Tene of fabricating her story in order to collect money from Batali, whom she is currently suing in a civil case in Suffolk Superior Court. “We will show you substantial evidence that she has concocted this whole story,’' Fuller told Judge James Stanton, who is presiding over the trial.

Batali, 61, has pleaded not guilty. During the opening day of the jury-waived trial on Monday, lead defense attorney Anthony Fuller focused on undermining the credibility of Natali Tene, who testified Batali grabbed her “in a way that I was never touched before.”

The final prosecution witness in the indecent assault and battery trial of celebrity chef Mario Batali is expected to testify Tuesday, one day after the woman who accused Batali of groping her during an encounter in a Boston bar in 2017 described the incident in graphic detail.

During his cross examination of Tene, Fuller focused part of his questioning on text messages gleaned from Tene’s phone that showed her joking about the encounter that took place after midnight on April 1, 2017, when both were inside a now-closed Towne Stove and Spirits on Boylston Street. At the time, Batali was overseeing the launch of Eataly at the nearby Prudential Center.

In a text exchange several months after the encounter, a friend asked Tene if she still had her photos of Batali and could send them to him.

“Of course I do,” Tene responded, texting him three photos of Batali. “Hahaha, hilarious.”

Tene completed her testimony Monday. The final prosecution witness is a woman Tene said she told about the incident in April 2017. The woman is caught in rush hour traffic, a prosecutor told the court.

Stanton said from the bench that after the close of evidence, he will take the matter under advisement before returning to the courtroom to deliver his verdict.

During direct testimony, Tene described the encounter in explicit detail, saying he grabbed her breasts, buttocks, and groin as they took selfies at the bar.

“It was all happening so quickly, and it was happening essentially the whole time,” she testified. “I shouldn’t even say in which order. But there was touching of my breasts. Touching my sensitive feminine areas in between my legs. Touching all over my face. His lips on the side of my face. His tongue in my ear. Just a lot of touching.”

If convicted, Batali faces a maximum sentence of 2½ years in prison.

The criminal case is the latest of several sexual assault complaints against Batali, whom former first lady Michelle Obama chose to oversee the Obama administration’s final state dinner in the White House in 2016. The following year, the trade publication Eater published allegations from several women that Batali had engaged in a pattern of inappropriate touching. Batali stepped away from his business after the allegations.

Shelley Murphy of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.





