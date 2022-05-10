Firefighters battle brush fire at White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire

The US Forest Service — White Mountain National Forest provided details of the massive blaze in a Facebook posting Tuesday at 6:31 a.m.

Officials said Tuesday morning that they were continuing to battle a 25-acre brush fire in New Hampshire’s White Mountain National Forest that initially broke out Monday.

“The fire was reported at 10 am Monday morning,” the posting said. “It is estimated to be 25 acres in size. There is active fire behavior that includes backing in the hardwood litter and single tree torching in the softwood litter on the Eastern flank. It is burning in steep, mountainous terrain and has burned across a portion of the Appalachian Trail.”

The Forest Service added that the fire had spread beyond the jurisdiction of the agency.

Per the posting, the blaze is now “being managed under Unified Command. There are no major threats to life or property at this time. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries.

The fire raging in the White Mountain National Forest. FOREST SERVICE

The posting said Forest Service fire personnel were responding along with mutual aid partners from New Hampshire, Maine, and local volunteer fire departments.

The blaze is being called the Centennial Fire and is located west of Leadmine State Forest, the posting said.

