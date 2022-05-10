Fox News host Sean Hannity endorses Republican Gail Huff Brown in N.H. congressional race

“I’m proud to have @seanhannity ‘s endorsement for Congress,” Huff Brown wrote. “Election integrity is a top issue for my campaign and one of the many reasons Sean chose to support my candidacy. Join Sean in supporting me by going to http://gailhuffbrownforcongress.com today! #NHpolitics ”

Former Boston television reporter Gail Huff Brown, a New Hampshire Republican congressional candidate who’s married to former Ambassador Scott Brown, is trumpeting the endorsement she’s received from Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

Huff Brown formally announced her candidacy for Congress in New Hampshire in October, telling supporters in a campaign video that she was deeply concerned about the nation’s future.

“I worry about the direction we’re headed,” Huff Brown said in a two-minute video posted on YouTube. “I worry about skyrocketing debt, public welfare programs that discourage hard work, and I worry about failed immigration policies based on partisan politics, rather than compassion and safety and prosperity of Americans.”

Huff Brown is among several Republicans vying to challenge Representative Chris Pappas, a Democrat, in New Hampshire’s First District.

