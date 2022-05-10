fb-pixel Skip to main content
Foxborough

Foxborough rejects proposal to allow marijuana businesses

By Johanna Seltz Globe Correspondent,Updated May 10, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Foxborough’s annual Town Meeting rejected a proposal to allow marijuana businesses in town and another to allow more electronic billboards.

Both measures involved changes in local zoning.

The proposed zoning bylaw to allow marijuana establishments failed by a vote of 53 to 83 at the May 9 meeting, according to the town clerk’s office.

The billboard proposal, which would have permitted electronic billboards at specific locations along Interstate 95, failed by a vote of 37 to 70. Officials said a maximum of three double-sided electronic billboards would have been allowed, with approval from the Zoning Board of Appeals.

