Kat Kerwin isn’t seeking reelection in Providence, but she has no regrets

Unless you’re Kat Kerwin, who made the cover of Teen Vogue simply for being a young person running for political office in 2018, and who seemingly spent her first couple of years representing the city’s Smith Hill neighborhood as talk radio hosts’ favorite target, thanks to her willingness to take controversial positions on just about everything.

It’s a lot easier to spend most of your tenure on the Providence City Council in relative anonymity than it is to become a household name in Rhode Island politics, in part because the pothole repairs and graffiti cleanup requests don’t make the A-block of TV news.

Even before she was sworn into office, she made waves by stating that she supports decriminalizing prostitution. Then there was her passionate defense of individuals who vandalized a Christopher Columbus statue (which was later removed). And she became a staunch supporter of defunding the police.

Many of her colleagues on the 15-member, all-Democratic council had already distanced themselves from her when police body camera video emerged of her saying that she was going to call the police chief about a noise complaint at local bar owned by a friend, before saying the neighbor who complained should “[expletive] get over it” because they live downtown.

Kerwin didn’t do herself any favors with the immature way she handled the incident, but she also became a caricature of the local progressive movement for anyone who didn’t agree with the left’s policy views. For a little while, you couldn’t begin to have a discussion about sensible police reform without first explaining how you felt about the councilwoman.

Now 25, Kerwin maintains that she has no regrets about any of those moments on the council, but she has decided that she won’t seek reelection later this year. She’s planning to finish up law school (she goes to Roger Williams University School of Law) and take the bar in February, 2023.

“It was really hard getting a lot of substantive policy issues passed,” Kerwin told me on Monday. “If I’m having the miserable aspects of politics, I’d at least like to get the feeling of getting good work done.”

To be clear, by miserable aspects, she means, “when someone calls you a c*** on the internet.”

Kerwin has faced a lot of Twitter taunting during her time on the council, and at certain times, she seemed to embrace being a polarizing figure the way professional wrestlers take pride in getting an entire arena to boo them.

But at some point, it stopped being fun. She faced threats from anonymous idiots, and at times she felt like she was in actual danger.

Most importantly, she also realized she couldn’t get a lot done on the council.

When she first got elected, she wanted to find ways for Providence to take on some of the state’s preemption laws, which bar the city from setting its own minimum wage or passing an ordinance tackling payday lending.

The difficulty about legislative politics is it’s hard to be a lone wolf. While there are other progressive members of the City Council, Kerwin says she struggled to build support in City Hall or at the State House for much of anything.

“I didn’t go there to make enemies out of everyone,” she said. “When a young guy [is outspoken], they say it’s smart politics. When I do it, I’m bitchy.”

Still, Kerwin hasn’t lost her idealistic view of politics. She said she is still passionate about helping young people and non-traditional candidates get elected to local office.

“I don’t need to be the person out in front doing this work,” she said.

And while her time as an elected official is coming to an end – during our interview, she said that she isn’t likely to run for office in the future – she could end up with the last laugh, policy wise.

There’s an entire slate of left-leaning candidates running for City Council, and with five incumbents leaving office because of term limits, there’s a strong chance that Providence will elect the most progressive legislative body in the state this year.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com.