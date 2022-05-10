Leonid Kravchuk, independent Ukraine’s first president, dies

Mr. Kravchuk led Ukraine as its Communist Party boss in the waning years of the Soviet Union and played a pivotal role in the demise of the USSR before holding the Ukrainian presidency from 1991 through 1994.

Andriy Yermak, head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office, confirmed Mr. Kravchuk’s death on the social media app Telegram without giving details of the circumstances. He had been in poor health and underwent a heart operation last year.

KYIV — Leonid Kravchuk, who led Ukraine to independence amid the collapse of the Soviet Union and served as its first president, has died, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday. He was 88.

Advertisement

He was a driving force in Ukraine’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and later that year joined leaders of Russia and Belarus to sign an agreement on Dec. 8, 1991, which formally declared that the Soviet Union ceased to exist.

As president, Mr. Kravchuk agreed to transfer remaining Soviet nuclear weapons on Ukrainian territory to Russian control in a deal backed by the United States.

Mr. Kravchuk, then president of Ukraine, met with President Clinton in Kyiv in 1994. Marcy Nighswander/Associated Press

He lost the 1994 presidential election to former prime minister Leonid Kuchma. In 2020, he returned to politics to try to negotiate a settlement as part of a “contact group” for the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where Russia-backed separatists had fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wrote on Twitter that with Mr. Kravchuk’s signature to the December 1991 agreement disbanding the Soviet Union “the Evil Empire disintegrated.”

“Thank you for the peaceful renewal of our Independence. We’re defending it now with weapons in our hands,” Reznikov wrote Tuesday.

Another signatory of that agreement, Belarus’s Stanislav Shushkevich, died last week.