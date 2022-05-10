Man arrested, facing charges for attempted kidnapping in Burlington

Healey is facing charges of assault and battery, attempted rape, attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to commit a felony, Burlington police said in a statement.

Tyler Healey, 23, was arrested on a warrant in Winthrop by Burlington and Winthrop police, and State Police, Burlington police said in a statement.

A man who allegedly tried to kidnap a woman in Burlington Sunday evening was arrested Tuesday, according to Burlington police.

He is due to be arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court.

Healey is charged in connection with an attempted kidnapping reported to police around 8:20 p.m. Sunday by a driver who spotted a man dragging a woman on the Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road, police said in a statement.

She pulled over her car to call 911, and the suspect fled on foot. Burlington police released the audio from the 911 call on Monday. The victim is a 37-year-old woman, police said.

“He had her and was dragging her,” the caller told the 911 dispatch. The suspect also touched the victim indecently and removed her shirt, police said. The caller can be heard offering the woman a sweatshirt while waiting for police to arrive.

According to a report, Healey recently resided in Waltham and Newton, and has ties to Burlington.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

