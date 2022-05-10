Man in wheelchair assaulted and robbed at Nubian Square T station; woman arrested, police say

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly punching and robbing an 84-year-old man who was using a wheelchair outside a Roxbury T station on Monday, authorities said.

Transit Police in a statement identified the defendant as Malina Stacy, of Boston. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Officials said Transit police made an “onsite arrest” of Stacy at the Nubian Square station around 1:30 p.m. During the earlier alleged robbery, police said, Stacy initially asked the man for money.