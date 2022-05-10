Man in wheelchair assaulted and robbed at Nubian Square T station; woman arrested, police say

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for allegedly punching and robbing an 84-year-old man who was using a wheelchair outside a Roxbury T station on Monday, authorities said.
Transit Police in a statement identified the defendant as Malina Stacy, of Boston. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had hired a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.
Officials said Transit police made an “onsite arrest” of Stacy at the Nubian Square station around 1:30 p.m. During the earlier alleged robbery, police said, Stacy initially asked the man for money.
“When the victim informed Stacy he did not have money to give her she responded by closed fisted striking him in the face and head and removing money from the victim’s jacket pocket,” the statement said. “Stacy then fled into Nubian Sq. Station and boarded an MBTA bus. Concerned citizens who observed the robbery flagged down Transit Police officers.”
Police didn’t name the victim.
“Officers boarded the bus removed Stacy and recovered the victim’s money from her person,” the statement said.
Stacy was later booked on charges of unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person, authorities said.
Arraignment information wasn’t immediately available.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
