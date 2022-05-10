Mayor Wu announces expansion of early college programs for Boston students

The expansion will add computer science and engineering programs at New Mission High School, a health sciences pathway at Brighton High School, an entrepreneurship program at Fenway High School, a biotechnology pathway at Jeremiah E. Burke High School, and a business-finance pathway at Excel High School.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announced the expansion of six new early college programs and innovative pathways at five high schools in Boston for the 2022-2023 school year.

Early college programs allow high school students to earn college credits while attaining their high school diploma, and innovation pathways provide students the ability to complete coursework and gain work-based learning experience for specific industries, like biotechnology and engineering.

“Expanding early college across [Boston Public Schools] is critical to lowering the cost of a college education,” Wu said during a press conference Tuesday morning. “And we see this as an important piece as we continue to advocate alongside Congresswoman (Ayanna) Presley, and so many other federal leaders, for student debt cancellation and to make sure that our young people are not emerging from the opportunities we’re creating in Boston Public Schools to a life of debt that then continues to be a burden.”

Wu and BPS Superintendent Brenda Cassellius also announced that the district is applying for a $200,000 grant from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education office to expand early college pathways across BPS, in collaboration with Roxbury Community College.

If awarded the grant, Cassellius explained that BPS and RCC will design a districtwide early college model and co-create instructional framework and support for underrepresented students, specifically English language leaners, to provide access to early college pathways. Currently, 179 BPS students are enrolled in early college programs.

BPS and RCC will partner in a year of planning and develop “new and innovative strategies to engage all learners in rigorous coursework,” Cassellius said.

Additionally, there will be a steering committee comprised of BPS and RCC faculty to design the program tailored to multilingual learners, and engage with school leaders to address structural barriers to student participation. This includes investing in academic counselors in all of the district’s high schools to work with students, mentoring, and instructional coaches who have expertise across the two institutions.

“Over these past few years, the pandemic has clearly exposed the inequities for many of our students and families, and these expansions address some of these concerns by closing achievement gaps and ensuring an excellent and equitable education along with options for continued advancement for our students,” Cassellius said.

