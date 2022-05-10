Medford is taking a new look at trash disposal

Medford is creating a task force to help explore changes to its trash disposal operations.
The city was awarded a $30,000 state grant to develop future solid waste contracts that provide it with fiscal, environmental, and other benefits. The task force will help officials in planning for those future contracts by seeking views from a cross-section of the community.
Medford’s existing waste management contract expires in June 2023. Any interested resident can apply for the task force.
“Our waste removal needs and priorities have changed greatly over the past several years and we need a plan in place that will best serve our residents now and in the future,” Mayor Lungo-Koehn said. “In addition to receiving input from the community, the solid waste task force will offer their own expertise and insight in crafting a new set of guidelines and protocols for the city’s waste management that are efficient, equitable, and sustainable.”
To apply for the task force, go to medfordma.org/boards.
