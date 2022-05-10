More than a dozen people displaced by Salem fire

Jake Wark, a spokesman with the state fire marshal’s office, said the the cause of the fast-moving fire remains under investigation.

Salem Deputy Fire Chief Antonio Marfongelli said the multi-family house at 29 Hancock St. is being demolished as a result of the wind-driven fire , which was first reported at about 3:40 p.m. Monday.

A multi-family home was destroyed, four other buildings were damaged, and more than a dozen people were displaced after a fire broke out on a residential street in Salem on Monday, officials said.

“Investigators have not reached a determination as to its cause, but we know that it moved very quickly,” Wark said in an email to the Globe on Tuesday. “This is a reminder of how important it is to have working smoke alarms on every floor of every home and a practiced escape plan that accounts for two ways out.”

Heather MacFarlane, a spokeswoman for the Salvation Army, said there were at least 13 to 15 people displaced by the fire, and there could be others.

“The Salvation Army is working with other agencies who were on scene and providing services as needed,” she said.

Salem police commended the firefighters who responded to the blaze. “The Salem Police stand in admiration of the bravery and dedication of the Salem Fire Department and the Fire Departments of our neighboring cities and towns,” police tweeted. “We are also grateful for the support from the people of Salem who stood by their first responders yesterday on Hancock St.”

Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll also praised firefighters for their efforts. “Outstanding work by our public safety teams helped mitigate damage + loss of life from yesterday’s fire,” she tweeted. “In particular, a great stop by Salem Fire Dept (and surrounding responders) who helped ensure we didn’t lose the entire block. Proud of our highly trained+well equipped crews!”

