Nathan Carman arrested in death of mother who vanished at sea on fishing trip off Rhode Island coast

A federal indictment charges Carman with “the 2016 murder of his mother, Linda Carman, on the high seas, and related frauds to obtain family and insurance funds,” the statement said.

The US attorney’s office in Vermont confirmed the arrest of Carman, of Vernon, Vt., in a statement. He’s slated for arraignment Wednesday.

Authorities in Vermont on Tuesday arrested 28-year-old Nathan Carman for allegedly killing his mother, who disappeared at sea while the two were on a fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016.

“According to the unsealed indictment, in 2013, Nathan Carman shot and killed his grandfather John Chakalos at Chakalos’s home in Windsor, Connecticut, and, in 2016, killed his mother Linda Carman and sunk his boat during a supposed fishing trip off the coast of Rhode Island,” the statement said.

Prosecutors said the indictment alleges “both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts. The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who is representing Carman in the case.

Court records show he is charged with eight counts in all, including first-degree murder for allegedly killing “L.C. [Linda Carman] willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation.” He’s charged with seven additional fraud-related counts, according to legal filings. The indictment did not include a specific charge for the killing of his grandfather.

The indictment said Chakalos “made tens of millions of dollars” as a real estate developer, and that Linda Carman was one of his four daughters. Chakalos, the indictment said, created various trusts as part of his estate planning, including one dubbed the Dynasty Trust.

The Dynasty Trust, the indictment said, was “designed to provide distributions to the four daughters and to distribute John’s assets to trusts in the names of the four daughters.” Certain “assets in John Chakalos’s name would pass from his estate into the Dynasty Trust and to the daughters’ trusts after his death.”

Beginning in 2012, the indictment said, Nathan Carman started asking Chakalos’s trust attorney and financial adviser detailed questions about his own financial interest in Chakalos’s assets and how the trusts operated.

By 2013, the filing continued, Chakalos had set up two bank accounts in which Nathan Carman was the named beneficiary, upon his grandfather’s death. One account worth about $150,000 was meant for his college enrollment, while the other worth roughly $400,000 listed both Linda and Nathan Carman as beneficiaries on Chakalos’ s death, the indictment said.

Chakalos at some point convinced Linda Carman to designate Nathan as the beneficiary of her trust from the Dynasty Trust, according to the indictment.

“On December 20, 2013, Nathan Carman murdered his grandfather, John Chakalos, shooting him twice with the Sig Sauer while Chakalos slept in his Windsor, CT home,” the indictment said.

Carman later allegedly lied to investigators looking into the slaying, when he “misrepresented his whereabouts between approximately 3:00 a.m. on December 20, 2013, when he left his apartment in Bloomfield, [Conn.] and approximately 4:00 a.m., when he arrived at the location where he planned to meet his mother to take a charter fishing trip. He also falsely denied purchasing the Sig Sauer in November 2013.”

Following Chakalos’s murder, the indictment said, Nathan Carman received approximately $550,000, including $150,000 from the college account and $400,000 from the beneficiary-on-death account. He moved to Vermont in 2014 and was unemployed during most of the ensuing two years, the filing said.

“By the fall of 2016, he was low on funds,” the indictment said.

Then came another fishing trip with his mother, this one on his boat, the Chicken Pox, in September 2016.

“Nathan Carman planned to kill his mother on the trip. He also planned how he would report the sinking of the Chicken Pox and his mother’s disappearance at sea as accidents,” the indictment said. " ... Prior to the trip, Nathan Carman altered the Chicken Pox in several ways, including removing two forward bulkheads and removing trim tabs from the transom of the hull.”

After leaving the marina, the indictment said, “Nathan Carman killed his mother, Linda Carman, and eventually sank the Chicken Pox. On September 18, 2016, when it learned the Chicken Pox had not returned from the fishing trip, the Coast Guard began an extensive search and rescue mission that continued until September 24, 2016.”

Nathan Carman was rescued on Sept. 25, 2016.

This is a breaking story that’ll be updated.

